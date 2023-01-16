In a study carried out by UPNA researchers, Laura Carlosena Remírez and Alicia Carlosena Remírez, it is argued that there has been a decrease in deaths related to heat waves in Spain in the last 25 years, with 62% of the same people over 65 years of age.

In addition, it is observed a strong relationship between urban overheating and the occurrence of heat waves with the number of deaths. Between 1999 and 2018, 791 deaths were recorded for this reason, the maximum being in 2003 with 182 deaths and since then fluctuating between 60 and 20.

According to the research, the origin of the decrease is due to the implementation of health plans for the prevention of heat and the intrinsic characteristics of the regions, although the situation is very heterogeneous due to different climates, expenses in the health systems and urban morphologies.

Spain is characterized by one of the highest life expectancies in Europe and a very high urban density in its cities, as well as a diverse climate that ranges from arid to humid, hot and cold regions, which are affected by heat waves. in summer.

The researchers state that temperature increases require a physiological adaptation and can be a burden on health, especially for people with obesity, respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, diabetes or kidney failure.

In addition, the Spanish building stock presents overheating problems since half of its buildings were built before 1980, and although green infrastructure improves the urban climate and thermal comfort, the distribution of green areas in Spain is insufficient.

Therefore, more studies with standardized procedures are needed to quantify the effectiveness of the strategies already implemented and determine the most appropriate one to mitigate urban overheating and prevent deaths related to heat waves.

In addition, the study also highlights the importance of sustainable urban planning in mitigating urban overheating. The construction of buildings and infrastructure that promote shade and thermal relief, as well as the creation of green spaces and the improvement of public transport systems, can help reduce heat waves and their impact on human health.

Education and awareness about the risks of heat waves are also essential to prevent heat-related deaths. It is important that the population knows how to recognize the symptoms of sunstroke and heat stroke, and how to prevent them, such as maintaining good hydration, avoiding outdoor activities during the hours of maximum heat and wearing cool and light clothing. .