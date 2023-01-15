Kantar Ibope Media survey indicates a greater allocation of resources to online video, streaming and social networks

Investments in digital media are expected to continue to increase in 2023. Kantar Ibope Media shows that there will be a greater allocation of resources to online video, streaming, social networks and e-commerce. Here’s the full of the report (2 MB).

“This is where advertisers will have a very strong look in relation to budget distribution [orçamento empresarial]”said Adriana Favaro, director of Business Development at Kantar Ibope Media in an interview with Power360.

The document indicates that there was a 61% increase in the budget for video online in 2022 compared to the previous year and that the forecast for 2023 is 66%. “More professionals plan to invest in online changes across channels as they follow consumer interests and in some cases anticipate interest in a platform”analyzed Kantar.

The sectors of radio, cinema, newspapers and magazines should continue to receive less investment, although the fall in the allocation of resources will be slowed down in relation to 2022.

According to Adriana Favaro, screens have been protagonists in people’s lives in recent times. “Technology entered people’s lives very strongly. So, this interferes a lot with consumer behavior and, automatically, brands seek to be where these consumers are”said.

The director also believes that the consumer has several means of accessing the contents and, therefore, they are fragmented.

“We have closely followed everything that has emerged from the distribution of new content, whether through linear channels, VOD [vídeo sob demanda] and the SVOD [vídeo sob demanda por assinatura]. So it is this increase in possibilities that causes consumption to be fragmented and brands go after these consumers”said Favaro.

Kantar’s survey also indicates that, because of high inflation in the world and the reduction in purchasing power, consumers will tend to cancel SVOD services to save more.

“We understand that advertising will be much more accepted by the consumer because the consumer, in such a scenario, can waive a subscription cost. So something financed by advertising becomes important to them.”said Favaro.

For the Director of Development, greater consumer acceptance of ads opens up opportunities for brands to communicate with customers. “We understand that this is an important point when we talk about increased advertising investment”he concluded.