Study | In the fall, Helsinki will add hundreds of upper secondary school starting places, a temporary pavilion will be erected in Vantaa

The age groups finishing elementary school continue to grow.

All the three big cities are again increasing the number of upper secondary school places in the capital region in the fall.

A completely new high school is opening for young people in Helsinki. Additions are also made in Vantaa. In Espoo, we will stay almost at the level of the previous year.

The age groups finishing elementary school will continue to grow in the capital region for several more years, unlike in the whole country. Places are offered to more than half of the age group because high school is of interest to more people in big cities.

In this way, it is still possible to get to high school in the Helsinki region with a fairly high average, even though the most popular educational institutions already reach close to ten.

in Helsinki there are 5,814 fifteen-year-olds at the turn of the year. Usually, hundreds of young people from Helsinki apply for high school elsewhere, but there are far more people who come to the capital from other places.

That’s why the city calculates that in the fall Helsinki needs to have almost 5,000 upper secondary school places in Finnish, of which a good 3,000 are in the city’s own upper secondary schools and the rest in private upper secondary schools and state upper secondary schools.

In 2024, there will be 200 new places for young people to start at Konepaja high school, which already functions as an adult high school.

In Ressu high school, study places will be added for both the general track and the IB track. At Helsinki Media High School, 14 places will be added to the general line, but the weighted line will shrink by ten places at the same time.

The places will be decided by the Finnish language section of the Board of Education and Training on Tuesday. Swedish-speaking positions are outlined separately.

Vantaa is planning a temporary pavilion for Sotungi high school, so that the number of starting places could be increased by about fifty in the fall.

The pavilion will be next door to the Hevosha kindergarten.

Other starting locations will be decided later in the fall.

Fact Big high school projects Espoo is soon to establish a new Länsi-Espoo high school near the Kivenlahti metro station.

In the next few years, Vantaa will establish a completely new high school in Aviapolis. The number of students at Tikkurila high school increases by three hundred.

In recent years, Helsinki has aggressively built more space for its high schools. This year, the new facilities of the language high school and natural science high school have been completed.

in Espoo and in Kauniainen, there are almost as many primary school leavers as there were a year ago. The total number of Finnish-language starting places will increase by only five.

70 more young people will be admitted to the new Matinkylä high school. Places will decrease slightly at Espoo joint high school, Espoonlahti high school, Kuninkaantien high school and Otaniemi high school.

The board of growth and learning will decide on the matter on Wednesday.

