Platelets appear to play an important role in the function of nerve cells in old age, new studies in mice show.

Dhe blood platelets, known in technical jargon as thrombocytes, are increasingly proving to be jacks of all trades. It is commonly known that they close bleeding wounds and – the other side of the coin – form thrombosis. Packed with messenger substances but without a cell nucleus, the blood cells also support wound healing, relieve inflammation and protect the nerves from damaging influences.

However, their range of tasks has apparently not yet been exhausted. The busy blood cells are also said to be able to stop or even reverse the aging of the brain. This is at least supported by the results of several new studies in mice.