The Haddad Foundation will provide five scholarships to graduate students in the humanities for 2022. The program is targeted at those wishing to study at Trinity College Dublin, Ireland. There are two programs offered, one from the institution itself and the other in partnership with the Brazilian Association of Irish Studies (Abei).

According to the Estudar Fora website, among the criteria for the scholarships is residing in Brazil and not having dual citizenship. In addition, selection will assess academic merit, ability to contribute to the program and to Trinity College Dublin.

The Haddad Fellowship scholarships, with application until May 2, are aimed at those who wish to pursue a postgraduate degree in Dramaturgy, Scenic, Theater Direction, Theater and Performance, Comparative Literature and Creative Writing. The scholarships in partnership with Abei, with application until April 1, are for students who wish to enter one of the programs: Literary Translation, History of Modern Ireland and Irish Writing.

Both programs cover all tuition and fees for one year of the course and a total grant of 15,000 euros that will be paid between October 2022 and September 2023. program and, after approval, candidates automatically apply.

