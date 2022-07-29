Research by Idec analyzed 24 products derived from meat and milk; Seara’s breaded chicken is the most contaminated

A study of idec (Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection) found traces of pesticides in ultra-processed foods derived from meat and milk in Brazil.

Pesticides were identified in 14 of the 24 most consumed products in the country in the sector and include yogurts, sausages, chocolate milk, bologna, curd, pork sausage, beef hamburger and chicken nuggets. Here’s the intact (3.9 MB).

Such as anvisa (Agência Vigilância Sanitária) does not define a limit for the presence of pesticides in ultra-processed products, it was not possible to identify whether the chemicals are harmful to human health or to what degree.

According to the survey, ultra-processed products are defined as “industrial formulations produced using various processing techniques and with many ingredients”. Foods aim to create ready-to-eat products, such as “soft drinks, treats, ice cream and infant formula”.

The products with the most pesticides were:

Seara Nuggets: 5;

Cottage cheese Strength: 4;

Itambé cheese: 3;

Perdigão Nuggets: 3;

Nugget Sadia: 2.

In a note, Seara informed that it provided Idec “detailed technical answers about the items allegedly found in its products and regrets that these clarifications were not addressed in the published report”.

“All products evaluated respect the parameters for food items regulated by Anvisa. The company maintains active surveillance of control of raw materials of animal, plant and mineral origin, in addition to its own laboratory dedicated to research on residues and contaminants”, stated the company.

METHODOLOGY

The research used a panel of compounds capable of detecting the presence of up to 653 pesticide residues. Samples of 24 products from 8 categories of ultra-processed foods were collected, chosen according to the 2017/2018 POF (Family Budget Survey).

The brands and products were selected based on market data commissioned by Idec for a market research company. The top 3 in sales volume in each category were selected for testing.

The exception was the requeijão brands due to the specific segmentation of the category. Consumer preference survey was consideredtop of mind” from the Datafolha Institute.