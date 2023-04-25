Who knew baby poop could be so informative? Danish researchers collected hundreds of dirty baby diapers and found thousands of previously unknown viruses.

Scientists already knew that the gut microbiome plays a role in the onset of chronic diseases — such as asthma, ADHD and diabetes — later in life, but they’ve only just begun to look at the many viruses contained there.

+ Avian flu: virus in man in Chile has mutations with adaptation to mammals

Now, a new study published in Nature Microbiology can confirm that the baby’s intestine contains about 10,000 viral species – 10 times more than the number of bacterial species in the average child.

The newly identified viruses can be grouped among a total of 248 viral families, 232 of which were previously unknown.

“This means that, from an early age in life, healthy children are suffering from an extreme diversity of intestinal viruses, which is likely to have a major impact on the development of various diseases later in life,” Professor Dennis Sandris Nielsen told Phys.org .

To better understand the early days of gut development, a multidisciplinary team of researchers analyzed the fecal composition of 647 healthy 1-year-old children who were enrolled in a long-term study of asthma and chronic inflammatory diseases in Denmark.

The vast majority – 90% – of the viruses detected among the contents of diapers were bacteriophages, viruses that attack potentially harmful bacteria. Scientists call these viruses “allies” because they do not cause illness or disease.

The remaining 10% are eukaryotic, which attach themselves to human cells – for better or for worse, perhaps. Nielsen explained that this would mean the average child is infected with 10 to 20 of these viruses at any one time, “which apparently doesn’t make them sick.”

“We know very little about what’s really at stake,” continued Nielsen. “My guess is that they are important for training our immune system to recognize infections later on. But it could also be that they are a risk factor for diseases that we haven’t discovered yet.”

Shiraz Shah, the study’s first author and a senior researcher at the Copenhagen Prospective Studies on Asthma in Childhood, said he thinks viral loads are higher in the baby’s gut because the immune system is still maturing and needs a militia of bacteriophages to defend against backup.

“Our hypothesis is that, because the immune system has not yet learned to separate the wheat from the chaff at one year of age, an extraordinarily high richness of intestinal viruses emerges, probably necessary to protect against chronic diseases such as asthma and diabetes. later in life,” Shah elaborated in a press release.

Nielsen noted that the environment also plays a role in the plethora of viruses.

“Our gut is sterile until we are born. During childbirth, we are exposed to bacteria from the mother and the environment, ”she explained. “It’s likely that some of the first viruses came along with these early bacteria, while many others are introduced later through dirty fingers, pets, dirt that children put in their mouths and other things in the environment.”

Their research helps inform why so many chronic illnesses, including arthritis and depression, have an inflammatory component.

Shah said: “The immune system is not working as it should – which could be because it has not been properly trained. So if we learn more about the role that bacteria and viruses play in a well-trained immune system, it could lead to us avoiding many of the chronic diseases that afflict so many people today.”