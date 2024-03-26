An analysis of all available viral genome sequences resulted in a surprising result that humans transmit twice as many viruses to animals as animals transmit to humans.

What does the study say?

Researchers examined about 12 million viral genomes and discovered that there are approximately 3,000 cases of viruses being transmitted from one type to another.

Of these cases, 79 percent were related to a virus transmitted from one animal species to another, while the remaining 21 percent were related to humans.

Of these cases, 64 percent were human-to-animal transmissions, known as anthroponoses, and 36 percent were animal-to-human transmissions, called zoonoses.

Animals affected by anthroponosis include domestic animals such as cats and dogs, domesticated animals such as pigs, horses and cattle, birds such as chickens and ducks, primates such as chimpanzees, gorillas and apes, and other wild animals such as raccoons, black-haired marmosets and the African soft-furred mouse.