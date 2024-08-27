Study | High school students in distress because of the reform: “I don’t dare to count by hand in a notebook”

Study|The high school students who responded to HS’s survey think that lessons take too much time to learn electronic calculation programs. They feel that counting by hand is a better option.

Mathematics studying has moved from scribbling on paper with a pen to typing on a computer in high schools.

Matriculation exams are conducted electronically, which is why the use of the programs used in the exam is started to be practiced in time during high school courses.

HS asked what kind of experiences readers have with studying mathematics. There were dozens of answers, and a large part of them were related to the change in mathematics teaching.

Some respondents found the change from elementary school to upper secondary school difficult. The effects are easily visible in the grades.

“When digital books were used in high school, it was much more difficult to remember things and it was difficult to use applications. A large part of math lessons was spent learning calculator programs. In junior high school my grade was 9, but in high school it dropped to seven.” 17, Espoo.

One the reader says that mathematics went well for him in elementary school, which is why he chose long mathematics in high school.

However, due to health problems, he had to be away from teaching for about a year, when the routine for calculating and studying was forgotten.

In addition, during this time, the courses had moved from pen and paper to computer calculator software.

“When I returned to mathematics classes, the focus was almost entirely on learning calculator software. My grade in Matika dropped from nine to five when all the time was spent adjusting on the computer.” 24, Lappeenranta.

According to one respondent, his mathematics teacher encourages the use of electronic programs so that time is not spent fumbling and looking for keys in the matriculation exam.

“I know that calculating by hand would support my learning, but the teacher scares me with electronic matriculation exams. I’m slow in math and in the matriculation exam I need all the time to calculate, so I don’t dare to calculate by hand in a notebook.” 18, Tampere

The high school student who answered the HS survey would like to calculate by hand on paper, but does not dare, because he is afraid that it will affect his performance in the electronic matriculation exam.

Has the Finnish National Board of Education (OPH) become aware of similar problems with electronic calculation programs, education adviser Leo Pahkin?

“There is a big difference in how much electronic devices are used in middle school and high school math lessons. Certainly, learning to use a new tool is a headache for many students. Especially if, at the same time, knowledge of mathematics is incomplete.

There has been no direct feedback from teachers to OPH, but we have seen colorful writings on the subject on social media.

In the latest 2019 curriculum, it is a mandatory goal that students are trained to use computer software as an aid to learning mathematics. The matriculation exam in mathematics has also been digital since the spring of the same year. So the matter has been made known for many years, which may be one of the reasons why there hasn’t been more feedback.”

From your point of view, does math classes take too much time to learn how to use calculation programs?

“Many high schools offer an instrument course before the actual subject studies, so that just implementing the program does not take time in class. On the other hand, in mathematics, teaching must be combined with the features of the software, and not everything can be learned in advance.

When technology is well managed, it can even speed up technical calculations, leaving more time for thinking and problem solving.

The matriculation exam in mathematics has developed over time. At first, the test was performed orally with the blackboard as an aid. When the test became written, logarithmic tables, slide sticks, calculators, function calculators, symbolic calculators and, most recently, software have been used.

It would be funny if we didn’t take advantage of existing technology, as has been done over the years and decades. That would mean stopping development.”

Could the teaching be developed so that the students stay better involved in the teaching?

“The organization of remedial education and special education in upper secondary schools is being investigated in accordance with the government program. It seems likely that upper secondary school students will get the right to remedial education and some kind of short or long-term special education.

In support or special education, you can study, for example, the use of software used in mathematics.

Since the matriculation exam is done digitally, care must be taken that the use of the tools is also learned, so that the demonstration of competence does not get caught up in the fact that the student does not master the software.”