Study | Helsinki University of Applied Sciences organizes a course on Tiktok

It is now possible to promote university studies in Tiktok, at least for one credit.

University of Applied Sciences Haaga-Helia is launching a course open to everyone, which can be completed this spring in the Tiktok application.

It is known to be the world's first course that accumulates study points and is conducted entirely in Tiktok. Haaga-Helia's press release states that you can earn one credit for the course.

The purpose is to offer students new ways of studying. The course is completely voluntary, so no one has to download the application to their phone.

Idea to business The course on entrepreneurship, which goes by the name, consists of short video lectures in English. The student is expected to do assignments and final work, just like in a traditional college course.

At the moment, an introductory video has been published on the course's Tiktok account, which explains the idea of ​​the course in a very concise form, typical of the application.

Tiktok is currently used by a good quarter of adult Finns, and that is why Haaga-Helia saw an opportunity in using the application.

Principal Teemu Kokon Haaga-Helia wants to keep up with the times.

“Students are already spending a lot of time on Tiktok, so why don't we put our cards together and produce more serious material in addition to lighter fun videos,” says Kokko in the announcement.