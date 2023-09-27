Study grant | Students tell what the student aid is actually spent on: “Without the loan, I couldn’t even eat”

The students who responded to HS Nyt’s survey say that the student aid is mostly spent on rent.

Public the discussion about the subsidies students receive has been heated.

This and last week, students have shown their opinion by occupying universities in, for example, Helsinki, Tampere and Turku.

The purpose is to oppose the government’s savings plans for students.

At the same time, when some students say that the money is not even enough for housing costs and food, some think that students waste their grant money on ticketing and spending money on apps.

HS Nyt asked the students what they use their study money and housing allowance for. The survey received a total of 1,474 responses. Most of the respondents were between 18 and 30 years old. The majority of them were women.

So what is the study grant spent on?

Mostly for rent, you can tell from the answers.

In almost every answer to the survey, rent is named as the biggest monthly expense. After that, many list other monthly expenses, such as a public transport season pass, telephone and online bills, insurance, and water and electricity bills.

Among other things, this is how the students break down their expenses in their answers:

“For rent: Hoas €522/month -> study allowance €279.38 + €242.62 for housing allowance. What’s left is: €138.57 for a month’s living and that’s why I’m taking out a student loan for food, for example.” Female, 25, Helsinki

“Each month money goes to rent 558e, gym card 25.90e and HSL AB season ticket 42.40e. After this, 56 euros remain, which mainly goes to food and sand for the two cats, as well as personal hygiene items.” Female, 23, Helsinki

Many respondents say that after rent and bills, the remaining money – if there is any left – goes to food.

“I eat soy meal 5 times a week when it’s so cheap.” Transgender, 31, Helsinki

“About €13/day is my budget.” Female, 21, Tampere

One respondent, for example, says that the cost of food tested him during the corona virus. The organization of meals was transferred to the students without separate support from Kela, when the student canteens closed during the pandemic.

Defendants according to the scarcity of study support can be seen in the fact that there is no money for anything extra, let alone savings, even though it would be good to have a “small buffer”.

One unexpected additional expense item can ruin the whole month’s finances. What if the cell phone breaks, someone ponders in their answer.

Some of the respondents say that they cannot afford to pay, for example, doctor’s and medicine costs.

“The economy collapses immediately if, for example, a computer or phone crashes. Without these, you practically can’t get by in today’s world.” Male, 29, Helsinki

“I have severe mental health problems and there is no money to treat them, so I can barely progress in my studies.” Male, 29, Helsinki

in the capital region of the students who live there, several say that the study money and housing allowance go entirely to paying the rent. The answers of students from Tampere and Turku also talk about the high rental prices of apartments.

“I’m totally going to rent. I live in a youth foundation apartment, the rent of which is 810 euros. I didn’t get a student apartment, even though I was in Hoas’ queue for almost 1.5 years.” Male, 26, Helsinki

Most of the respondents feel that the current study support is not sufficient.

The respondents’ most common justification for why the study grant should be higher is that it should cover the basic costs of living. Also Kelan it is told on the pagesthat the purpose of the study support is to secure the student’s livelihood while studying.

Some respondents disagree. They challenge the notion of whether one should be able to get by with only a study grant:

“It doesn’t cover the costs of living, but will it? I consider the monthly difference between my own living expenses and allowances as a deductible. –– You can save your summer work money!” Male, 21, Turku

Some say they could probably save a little more money on their expenses. However, they feel that a student’s everyday life shouldn’t be just teasing and macaroni.

“If you never go to student events, visit your hometown or do anything with friends outside the home, maybe the money would be enough, especially if you only ate the cheapest possible food every day, without any side dishes, but it would be pretty harsh.” Transgender, 24, Jyväskylä

“Of course, sometimes money is spent on parties or other “useless” things, but I think that students can also sometimes spend money on something other than staying alive.” Female, 22, Helsinki

A survey about two-thirds of the respondents say they have taken out a student loan.

Last year, the number of student debtors in Finland was more than 530,000.

An adult student living in Finland is entitled to a loan guarantee of 650 euros per month from the state. In the future, the amount may be higher, as the government has proposed an increase in the guarantee to 850 euros per month starting in the autumn of next year.

In the responses to the survey, many say that they would not get along without a student loan.

At the same time, many state that they are worried about getting into debt. For example, one respondent says that he took out a 23,000-euro student loan, and there are at least two years of studies left.

“It’s a bit questionable that one group of people has to take out a loan literally to live.” Female, 29, Turku

“Without the loan, I simply couldn’t even eat.” Transgender, 24, Helsinki

According to the survey, students who work alongside their studies do best with study support.

Some of the respondents says that he can get by with the current study grant.

Based on the answers, students who have low rent costs or who have accumulated savings from e.g. summer jobs or gap years before their studies will do best with the study grant.

“The support is currently sufficient because I had time to save money before studying and I work during the summers. This way I can fully focus on my studies and with good grades I have stayed on schedule.” Female, 27, Jyväskylä

Some also say that they get financial help from, for example, their parents.

With a study grant it appears from the answers of those who are currently managing that the future worries many. Some are wondering how subsidies will be sufficient in the future if they decrease while other prices rise.

For example, one respondent says that he used to get a month’s worth of groceries for 130 euros. Now money can cost almost 200 euros.

Last week, it was reported that the government intends to freeze the index increases of the student aid for the duration of the government term. At the same time, the housing benefit will be cut.

Currently, a student without children can receive a maximum of 279.38 euros per month. Without freezes the amount would increase next year for 15.63 euros per month.

Now, however, it remains the same for the duration of the government period, i.e. in the years 2024–2027.

“I think the support has been sufficient in its form so far. –– In the future, an average cut of 70 euros from the housing allowance will affect my livelihood negatively, because then I won’t be able to fully cover even the housing expenses with the study and housing allowance.” Female, 19, Turku

Respondents who work in addition to their studies estimate that they can manage better than average with study support.

Some of them say that combining work and studies has not produced any problems. Still others say that combining the two is exhausting, because you have to get up early for school in the morning, but continue working until the evening.

The responses show the scheduling difficulties of combining studies and work: many wish they could work on weekday evenings and weekends, but that would require flexibility from employers.

For many respondents, working during the day is not possible due to compulsory courses.

On the other hand many wish they could focus on their studies without distractions such as jobs that take time and energy away from studying.

Also students in demonstrations have demanded study peace. Because they mean everyday life where you can focus on your studies without having to constantly worry about making a living.

Many state that there seem to be two options: either to delay studies and work at the same time, or to live in debt with a small income and try to graduate quickly.

“It is unreasonable to assume that you would work alongside full-time studies. There aren’t enough hours in the day for that. The recovery is already being tested.” Transgender, 23, Turku

“People also seem to have a strange obsession that studying would somehow be easy. In my field, people do work a full week and very few graduate in the target time (5 years). Of course, the situation may be different in other sectors.” Woman, 24, Espoo

In the answers, many are aware that the poverty during the study period is temporary, but the situation now seems difficult.