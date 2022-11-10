Study | Ghostwriters on the web promise to sell even entire dissertations – HS placed an order with an essay factory and found out what money can get

A scam has become common among university students worldwide, where a student buys an essay or even a dissertation prepared by a ghost writer online. Could the same be possible in Finland? HS ordered two essays online and found out what the money gets.

Sociology professor Petri Ylkoski is visibly amused when he translates an excerpt from a printed English essay into Finnish.

The concept of a modern expert is one in which an individual is given the authority to make decisions without experience, training, qualifications, and is recognized as an expert without experience.

Afterward, he translates another sentence: