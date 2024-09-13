The most popular activity is arts and crafts: around a quarter of those surveyed in 2018 and 2021 said they worked with fabric, wood, clay or other materials at least once a month. 15 to 18 percent were similarly involved in painting, drawing or photography. The proportion of respondents who acted in theater, wrote literary texts or produced videos was smaller. During the pandemic, the scope of creative activities neither increased nor decreased – the only exception was dancing due to the lockdown.

Significantly more women than men were enthusiastic about handicrafts, pottery, painting or dancing, while men were more likely to play an instrument or be creative on the computer. The next survey as part of the long-term study is planned for 2025.

More than a third of the participants aged between 15 and 25 said they painted or drew at least once a month. A good quarter played an instrument or took photographs with artistic aspirations. “The findings show that young people are by no means as inactive as they are sometimes assumed to be,” says project manager Gunnar Otte. “But we were surprised that they were more creative in almost all areas than any other age group.” The only exception is arts and crafts, which are particularly popular among middle-aged people.

