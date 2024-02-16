Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/16/2024 – 21:07

Candidates for one of the

6,640 vacancies in the public service offered through the Unified National Public Competition (CPNU) must study the contents of the test in an integrated manner with the country's reality and the federal government's public policies. The tip comes from the general coordinator of Logistics at CPNU, from the Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services, Alexandre Retamal, who participated this Friday (16)

from the program The Voice of Brazilfrom the Brazilian Communication Company (EBC)answering questions from listeners.

According to him, in addition to knowing the contents described in the notice, it is important that the candidate knows how these themes fit into the country's reality.

“The tip is to try to integrate the content, see where they converge. And how the public policies being worked on by the federal government bring these contents to reality. We are looking to select candidates who can truly contribute to our country by developing public policies that represent both the population and geographic diversity of our country,” said Retamal.

Another tip from the coordinator for candidates is to focus their studies on the thematic areas with the greatest weight for the chosen position.

“The test is divided into five thematic axes, and these axes will have different weights that each body defined for the respective positions. If a person wants to pass a certain position, they need to know which thematic areas have greater weight and focus their studies mainly on these subjects. Of course, it is important to know the other subjects that will be covered among the contents of the test, but to concentrate the studies within the thematic axes with the highest weight”, she explains.

The Unified National Public Competition (CPNU) offers 6,640 vacancies for 21 federal public bodies. The test will be on May 5th and will be administered in 220 cities, located in all units of the Federation, with specific objective questions and essays, by area of ​​activity.

The first stage of the unified competition will be held in a single day, divided into two moments: first there will be an objective test, with content common to all candidates. Then, on the same day, essay tests will be administered with specific content and in accordance with each thematic block.

The deadline for payment of registration ends this Friday (16).

A fee can be paid at the bank or through PIX, using a QR Code.