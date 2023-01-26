Germany is accepting applications for its postgraduate scholarship program for students from developing countries.

Offered by Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst (DAAD)a German government agency that takes care of exchange programs in the country, scholarships aim to train and qualify students.

In addition to Brazil, students from countries such as Argentina, Syria, Philippines, Turkey, Bolivia, Paraguay and Venezuela are eligible for scholarships. Another requirement to apply is to have more than two years of professional experience.

scholarship value

The program lasts for three and a half years, depending on the course, while the fees are 934 euros per month (about R$5,150) for master’s students, and 1,200 euros (around R$6,600) for doctoral students.

There is the possibility of additional amounts for expenses with health insurance and travel subsidy and, in special cases, the right to a scholarship for rent and for companions, such as spouse or children.

How to participate?

Those interested must apply for the desired course, directly on the website of the universities registered in the program. For this reason, the deadline to apply varies according to each institution. After an initial selection, pre-approved applicants are advised to upload their documents to the DAAD portal. The complete list of courses and universities for 2023/2024 can be found in this link.