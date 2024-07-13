Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 07/13/2024 – 13:20

Researchers at the University of Berkeley have found lead and cadmium in several “best-selling” brands. However, the real risk of contamination of the human body through these products is still unknown. Researchers at the University of Berkeley in California, United States, have found toxic metals in several famous brands of tampons.

The study, published in Environment International, found lead in all 30 tampons from 14 brands tested, some of which were organic. Some of the sample also showed worrying levels of arsenic and cadmium.

The findings add to a growing body of scientific evidence on the presence of hazardous substances in personal hygiene products.

The health effects of heavy metals are well documented by science and include damage to the cardiovascular, nervous and endocrine systems; the liver, kidneys and brain; as well as an increased risk of developing dementia, cancer, diabetes and infertility, and compromising the health of pregnant women and their fetuses.

The study authors argue that tampons can be a source of exposure to chemicals, including metals, because the lining inside the vagina is more permeable than human skin.

A significant portion of the US population uses these products frequently: between 50% and 80% of people who menstruate, according to researchers, may consume up to 7,400 tampons over the course of their lives.

Little researched topic

Lead author of the study, Jenni Shearston, points out that despite the potential risks to public health, the presence of toxic metals in tampons is a topic that has been little researched. “To our knowledge, this is the first published study on this subject,” she says.

Shearston’s team assessed the presence of 16 metals in the samples: arsenic, barium, calcium, cadmium, cobalt, chromium, copper, iron, manganese, mercury, nickel, lead, selenium, strontium, vanadium and zinc. All tested positive, but lead, arsenic and cadmium were present in “elevated amounts”.

While the scientists did not reveal the names of the brands tested, they said the sample included products listed as “bestsellers” on a major retail website. The products were purchased both online and in physical stores in New York, London and Athens between September 2022 and March 2023.

The group says it does not know how the metals ended up in the pads, but speculates that the raw materials may have been contaminated by pesticides, water, air or soil, or that some metals were intentionally added during the manufacturing process for pigmentation and odor control, or even as an antibacterial agent.

There is no evidence of harm to health resulting from the use of these products.

Despite the findings, the researchers emphasize that there is still a lack of solid evidence on the health damage resulting from the use of tampons, and that more studies are needed to determine to what extent toxic metals present in these products can, in fact, contaminate the human body.

But for Shearston, one thing is certain: the menstrual product industry needs better oversight. “I very much hope that manufacturers will be required to test their products for metals, especially toxic metals,” she says, referring to the situation in the United States. “It would be encouraging to see the public demand this.” [testagem e mais transparência].”

In an interview with American public radio station NPR, gynecologist Nathaniel DeNicola, who was not involved in the study, considered that the most pressing issue is not the presence of chemicals in tampons, but rather what quantity is, in fact, dangerous to health.

DeNicola explains that some of the metals detected in Shearston’s study, such as copper, calcium, iron and zinc, are not only considered safe, but are prescribed by many doctors. In small amounts, they would not be harmful to health, but their accumulation in the body could impact hormonal functions.

Arsenic, for example, can be fatal in high amounts. In the case of lead, the authors of the study emphasize that “there is no safe level of exposure.”

Experts told The New York Times that the study’s results should not cause panic or prompt people to immediately stop using tampons. The levels of toxic metals detected, including arsenic and lead, were very low, and two previous studies by the same group of researchers did not find significantly higher levels of these metals in the blood of people who use tampons.

Still, Shruthi Mahalingaiah, a gynecologist and professor of women’s and reproductive health at Harvard University, told the Times that it’s important to consider the potential cumulative risks of using tampons over several years.

