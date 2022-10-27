Elderly people who have sedentary leisure-time behavior, such as sitting in front of the TV, are more likely to develop dementia, regardless of how much they engage in physical activities. This is what a new study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The survey was conducted on 146,651 adults aged 60 and over. The conclusion of the study was that the elderly who spent most of their time watching TV had a 24% higher risk of dementia. Those who spent more time in front of the computer had a 15% decrease in the risk of the disease.

+Sign of dementia can be detected up to 9 years before diagnosis

According to the researchers, watching TV is an activity that requires little thought, it is cognitively passive. Regarding computer use, it is more intellectually stimulating, cognitively active, in the same way as reading.

All 145,651 survey participants did not have dementia at baseline. But 3,507 of them were diagnosed with the condition after 12 years of research. Thus, the researchers came to the conclusion that “reducing cognitively passive (sedentary behaviors) such as watching TV and increasing cognitively active (those) such as computer use, even by a small amount, can have a major impact on the risk of stroke. dementia in individuals, irrespective of their engagement in physical activity”.

INSANITY

Memory loss, mental confusion, problems with language, reasoning and behavioral changes, which worsen over the years, are part of the symptoms of the disease.

Dementia currently affects approximately 1 million people in Brazil, with about 100,000 cases diagnosed per year. In the United States, there are 6 million people with Alzheimer’s and related diseases, and the number is expected to increase to 14 million by 2060, according to the country’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.