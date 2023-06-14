Diego Sousai

Scientists at the Redoxoma Research Center, of the São Paulo State Research Foundation (Fapesp), discovered that the sunscreens available on the market, which help to avoid the effects of ultraviolet radiation (UVB and UVA), may not provide protection enough for the skin. According to researcher Maurício Baptista, from the Institute of Chemistry at the University of São Paulo (USP), one of the authors of the study, when the visible light spectrum was analyzed, the violet and blue bands demonstrated the ability to cause a toxic effect on epidermal cells. (keratinocytes).

As the research that will be published in the June edition of this year of the scientific journal Journal of Photochemistry and Photobiology B: Biology shows, depending on the time of exposure to visible light, harmful molecules, damage to DNA and damage to internal cell structures are generated. There is also an accumulation of the pigment called lipofuscin, which increases the sensitivity of cells to light.

“Our article shows that high energy blue [luz azul de alta energia], which we call violet here, should be one of the important targets for the development of sunscreens. Violet is very close to 400 nanometers, which is the line that separates UVA from visible light. This line does not have a specific reason for the skin. It has a reason for our eyes, because we have receptors that ‘see’ violet and blue, but not ‘see’ UVA. However, in terms of wavelength and biological effect, these radiation bands are very similar to each other”, says Maurício Baptista.

Unfortunately, according to researchers, most people, including health professionals, are unaware of the effects of visible light on the skin. Much of the industry that produces sunscreens also overlooks the ability of visible light to penetrate deeper into the skin and induce imbalances and cellular responses similar to those created by UVA radiation.

Sunbathing is healthy, before 9 am and after 4 pm, but excess is harmful, warns Baptista, who is also studying the benefits of solar radiation for human health. Visible light exerts positive effects, such as tissue regeneration and pain relief, and even ultraviolet radiation has beneficial roles, such as, for example, in the synthesis of vitamin D. Everything is a matter of exposure time.

“The problem is that people feel protected by sunscreen and abuse their time under the sun. With the filter, they can be protected against ultraviolet radiation, but not against visible light”, comments the USP scientist.

toxic effects

Our skin is constantly hit by light. There are billions of photons that penetrate the different layers of the skin, influencing its functioning. Damage induced by solar radiation is mainly due to photosensitization, a process in which molecules that absorb photon energy pass from the ground state to the excited state, which is more reactive.

To investigate the effects of different ranges of visible light, the researchers irradiated human skin keratinocytes with physiologically relevant doses of violet, blue, green and red.

They found that the violet/blue component of visible light behaves similarly to UVA radiation in keratinocytes, producing DNA damage. In addition, this band caused the cells’ internal structures to malfunction, causing the accumulation of lipofuscin, which increased the cells’ sensitivity to visible light.

In all experiments, violet light was more toxic than blue light, which, in turn, is more toxic than green light. Only red light, at the dose used, did not cause significant damage to the studied biological targets.

Visible light accounts for about 47% of the total solar radiation reaching human skin, compared to about 5% for UV radiation. And it is also the spectral range that forms the highest levels of free radicals generated in the skin under sun exposure, accounting for 50% of the total.
























