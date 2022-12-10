A new study by researchers at the University of Oxford, UK, and China’s Peking University and the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences measured the long-term impacts of smoking.

According to professionals, the work published in the scientific journal The Lancet Public Health provides “the first comprehensive assessment of the long-term health effects of smoking on a wide range of diseases in adult men and women in China”.

+ Chinese goes viral after completing marathon smoking a cigarette

“Overall, always and regularly smoking was significantly associated with higher risks of 22 causes of death and 56 individual diseases across all major organ systems, as well as more episodes and longer durations of hospitalization, than never smoking regularly,” pointed.

The researchers used data from 512,000 adults in China, recruited between 2004 and 2008. During the 11 years they were followed, 48,800 participants died and 1.14 million diagnoses for illnesses were made.

The results obtained were adjusted to identify which deaths and health problems were linked to smoking, within 85 causes of death and 480 diseases. The researchers found that smoking was directly associated with an increased risk for 56 diagnoses and 22 causes of death.

Among the diseases that had the risk elevated by almost twice as much or more are: Cancer of the larynx, pneumothorax, benign tumors of the salivary glands, aortic aneurysm and dissection, lung cancer, chronic bronchitis, carcinoma in situ of the middle ear and respiratory system, arterial embolism and thrombosis, emphysema, alcoholic liver disease and bladder cancer.

The main causes of death were:

– Lung cancer;

– Emphysema;

– Cardiac arrest;

– bladder cancer;

– Chronic bronchitis;

– Heart attack.

Scientists identified that men were more likely to develop all diseases when compared to women. It was also discovered that more than half of Chinese males who started smoking before the age of 18, and persisted with the habit throughout their lives, died from smoking.

On the other hand, the study found that people who decided to stop smoking completely ten years later had the same risk of developing diseases compared to those who never developed the habit of smoking.