New research shows that bees can visually acquire the ability to differentiate between even and odd quantities of 1-10 geometric elements and extrapolate this categorization to the new numerosities of 11 and 12, revealing that such a categorization is accessible to a system. The findings appear in the journal Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution.

Parity tasks (such as odd and even categorization) are considered high-level, abstract numerical concepts in humans.

+ Urban bees: an alternative against their extinction in Colombia

Interestingly, humans demonstrate accuracy, speed, language, and spatial relationship bias when categorizing numbers as odd or even.

For example, we tend to respond faster to even numbers with actions performed by the right hand and to odd numbers with actions performed by the left hand.

We are also faster and more accurate when categorizing numbers as even compared to odd. And the research found that children typically associate the word ‘even’ with ‘right’ and ‘odd’ with ‘left’.

These studies suggest that humans may have learned innate biases and/or biases towards even and odd numbers, which may have arisen through evolution, cultural transmission, or a combination of both.

It’s not obvious why parity might be important beyond its use in mathematics, so the origins of these biases remain unclear.

Understanding whether and how other animals can recognize (or can learn to recognize) even and odd numbers can tell us more about our own history with parity.

Training Bees to Learn Odd and Even

Studies have shown that bees can learn to order quantities, perform simple addition and subtraction, combine symbols with quantities, and relate size and number concepts.

To teach the bees a parity task, we split the individuals into two groups.

One was trained to associate even numbers with sugar water and odd numbers with a bitter-tasting liquid (quinine).

The other group was trained to associate odd numbers with sugar water and even numbers with quinine.

We trained individual bees using odd versus even number comparisons (with cards featuring 1-10 printed shapes) until they chose the correct answer with 80% accuracy.

Notably, the respective groups learned at different rates.

Bees trained to associate odd numbers with sugar water learned faster. Their learning bias towards odd numbers was the opposite of humans, who categorize even numbers more quickly.

We then tested each bee on new numbers not shown during training. Impressively, they categorized the new 11 or 12 element numbers as odd or even with an accuracy of around 70%.

Our results showed that the bees’ miniature brains were able to understand the concepts of odd and even.

So a large, complex human brain made up of 86 billion neurons and a miniature insect brain with about 960,000 neurons could categorize numbers by parity.

Does this mean that the parity task was less complex than we previously thought? To find the answer, we turned to bio-inspired technology.

Creating a simple artificial neural network

Artificial neural networks were one of the first learning algorithms developed for machine learning.

Inspired by biological neurons, these networks are scalable and can handle complex recognition and classification tasks using propositional logic.

We built a simple artificial neural network with just five neurons to perform a parity test.

We gave network signals between 0 and 40 pulses, which were classified as odd or even.

Despite its simplicity, the neural network correctly categorized pulse numbers as odd or even with 100% accuracy.

This showed us that, in principle, parity categorization does not require a large, complex brain like a human’s.

However, this does not necessarily mean that the bees and the simple neural network used the same mechanism to solve the task.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat