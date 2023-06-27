One of the most iconic battles in the world of technology is the one between the two operating systems for smart cell phones most popular, that is, on the one hand, Android, and, on the other hand, iOS of iphone.

However, the latest trends have shown that with more and more users abandoning cell phones and mobile devices with Google Play Store by those who have integrated Apple App Store.

However, a recent study has just revealed that smartphone With the Android operating system they are much easier to use than those devices that have the iOS operating system.

And it is that, although no one can deny that, for years, the apple company has meant innovation in the technological field, many times its technological advances can be cumbersome for users.

And it is that, according to a study carried out by “GreenSmartphones” analyzed some of the most common problems for Android and iOS users, in order to determine which of the two operating systems is easier to use.

The conclusion reached was that Google’s operating system, that is, Android is 58% easier to use than the operating system used by Apple on its iPhones. Below are some of the aspects that were studied.

As we mentioned before, in order to determine which of the two mobile operating systems is easier for users to use, the experts analyzed the main problems of the users of both. The following are the most frequent problems according to what Internet users search for on Google:

How to take a screenshot

How to take a screen recording

How to block a number

How to factory reset

How to record a phone call

How to lock voicemail settings

How to share location

How to scan a QR code

How to delete an app

How to send photos to a computer

How to perform a device update

How to back up your device

It is worth mentioning that the sample used was around 584,000 queries (all in the United States), of which 226,000 per month were for Android, while 358,000 per month were for iOS.

Also, according to the GreenSmartphones team, Android is easier to use than iOS due to the following aspects:

Personalization

variety of devices

Application flexibility

accessible file system

Integration with Google services

Finally, it should be mentioned that the purpose of the study It is not establishing which of the two operating systems is better, but which of them (Android and iOS), it is easier for users to use.