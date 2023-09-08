The northern hemisphere is witnessing the hottest summer since records began, and long heat waves in North America and southern Europe this year caused catastrophic forest fires and a rise in death rates.

July was the hottest month on record, while average temperatures in August were also 1.5°C higher than pre-industrial levels.

A study by Climate Central, a US-based research group, examined temperatures in 180 countries and 22 regions and concluded that 98 percent of the world’s population had been exposed to higher temperatures at least twice as likely as a result of carbon dioxide pollution.

“Almost no one on earth has escaped the impact of global warming over the past three months,” said Andrew Pershing, Climate Central Vice President for Science.

“In every country we could analyse, including in the Southern Hemisphere where this is the coldest time of the year, we saw temperatures that would have been difficult – and in some cases almost impossible – to record without human-caused climate change.”

Climate Central assesses whether climate change is making heat waves more likely by comparing observed temperatures with those found in models that remove the impact of greenhouse gas emissions.