06/01/2023 – 18:00

A study by the Rio de Janeiro Public Defender’s Office (DPRJ) on records of police incidents and judicial proceedings involving accusations of theft crime found that, in most cases, those referring to essential items, when brought to trial , there was no observance of the principle of insignificance by the judges. The crime of theft is provided for in Article 155 of the Penal Code.

This Thursday (1st), the defender’s office launched the Report on the Application of the Principle of Insignificance in the Case of Theft of Food and Hygiene Items in Rio de Janeiro.

According to the report, 4,175 records were collected of the crime of theft that occurred during the covid-19 pandemic, from 2020 until the first half of 2021, a period understood as an increase in vulnerability and food insecurity. Data from the National Survey on Food Insecurity in the Context of the Covid-19 Pandemic in Brazil showed that around 19 million people lived in a situation of hunger in the country in 2020, against 10.3 million in 2018. This means that, in two years, there was an increase of 84.4%.

The records were classified according to the type of object stolen and the price attributed to it, based on the minimum wage at the time, which was BRL 1,045 in 2020 and BRL 1,100 in the following year. The data are based on custody hearings and court cases opened during the period, involving public defenders. The highest number of cases were theft of metal, such as copper wire, manhole covers and railings, with 1,073 arrests. Then, records related to the theft of food, drinks and toiletries were analyzed: 943, in which public defenders are more certain of the destination.

Insignificance

In an interview with Brazil Agency, the sub-coordinator of Criminal Defense at the DPRJ, Isabel Schprejer, reported that the principle of insignificance does not exist in written Brazilian law, although the existence of this concept is consolidated in jurisprudence, including by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and by the Superior Court of Justice ( STJ). According to the DPRJ study, there were decisions that did not apply the principle of insignificance because it does not exist in the law. “Some decisions understood that the absence of legal provision removes the principle of insignificance”, said Isabel.

According to the work, the most frequent cases were those of theft of food, drinks or personal hygiene items in the state that involved amounts of up to 10% of the minimum wage, although there are decisions that include up to 20% of the minimum wage. One out of four (25.6%) occurrences for theft of food, drinks or personal hygiene items involved amounts of up to 10% of the minimum wage. In custody hearings, most occurrences resulted in provisional release, but when the cases were judged, 32% of the accused were convicted, with sentences of up to three and a half years. The principle of insignificance was recognized and applied in 55% of the sentences.

For Isabel Schprejer, the issue of recidivism or previous criminal notes, with ongoing processes, is sometimes enough for judges to condemn, even if the value of the stolen product is low or even negligible. “The conclusion of the research was that recidivism, or criminal records, are condemnable and are, in fact, the greatest obstacle to the recognition of the principle of insignificance.”

According to the defender, this is contradictory, as these are vulnerable people who are more likely to commit repeated thefts. “They end up not paying attention to these people in criminal law. You don’t see the whole picture of that person’s life and what’s going on. We know that there is a very big food insecurity situation, especially after the pandemic. Therefore, we wanted to carry out this study from 2020 until the first half of 2021.”

Recognition

The aim of the study is to draw attention to the need to recognize the principle of insignificance in cases of theft of basic necessities. “Because the Public Defender’s Office did not yet have a survey on the principle of insignificance, because many of the processes that are being processed today are about theft, and many about theft of food, drinks and hygiene items, which are of little value”, reinforced Isabel.

Of the total of 943 occurrences classified as theft of food, drinks and hygiene items, 241 corresponded to objects worth up to R$ 110 (25.6%). Of these, 83.8% of the accused (202) received provisional release, with or without bail, at the custody hearing or after the analysis of the flagrante delicto, during the period that such hearings were suspended. Of the 39 people held in prison during this period, eight had their preventive measures revised throughout the process. Of the 943 records of theft of essential items examined, 43% (159 cases) had prices equivalent to up to 20% of the minimum wage. In cases where the stolen property was worth between 10% and 20% of the minimum, 57% of cases were sentenced, with penalties ranging from four months to six years in prison.

“Thefts, most of the time, are in this range, with low value, and what we see is that it is really subsistence material”. There were also cases of people who stole boxes of chocolates for resale, with the amount earned destined to meet basic needs.” Isabel Schprejer considered that it would be interesting to forward the report to the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro (TJRJ). “It might be interesting for us to send it, yes.”

In the study, the Public Defender’s Office analyzed the cases until the sentence, or first phase, but not the appeals filed, because the idea was to see the behavior of the first degree judges. Isabel admitted that, at another stage, the research could cover what happened afterwards with these cases. The defender said she believes that many six-year sentences have been reformed. In the case of the six-year sentence, she highlighted that the accused was a repeat offender or had a record, and the two reasons seem to be sufficient, in the eyes of the judges, for the principle of insignificance not to be applied, nor alternative sentences to be attributed, such as provision of services to the community.

“Actually, there is no global analysis of the person’s case; she is not referred to social assistance, for example. And the penalty is enforced. “The situation of the person is not seen, why are they committing several thefts in supermarkets and thefts of small value? Is it to feed the children? This is not analyzed when the person responds to a criminal process”, highlighted the sub-coordinator of Criminal Defense of the DPRJ. Motivation is not very important in the view of judges, she concluded.

