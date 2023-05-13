Madrid. A new study, led by physicist Sascha Kempf of the University of Colorado (United States), provides the strongest evidence to date that Saturn’s rings are extraordinarily young, which could answer a question that has perplexed scientists for more than a century.

The research, published in the journal Science Advances, sets the age of Saturn’s rings at no more than 400 million years. This makes them much younger than the planet itself, which is about 4.5 billion years old.

“In a way, we’ve solved a question that started with James Clerk Maxwell,” says Kempf, an associate professor at the University of California’s Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics (LASP).

The researchers came to that conclusion by studying what might seem like an unusual subject, dust. Kempf explains that tiny grains of rocky material traverse Earth’s solar system almost constantly. In some cases, this flow can leave behind a thin layer of dust on planetary bodies, including the ice that forms Saturn’s rings.

In the new study, he and his colleagues set out to date Saturn’s rings by studying how quickly this layer of dust accumulates, sort of like finding out how old a house is by running your finger across its surface.

“Think of the rings as the rug in your house,” Kempf notes. If you have a clean carpet, just wait. Dust will settle on it. The same goes for the rings.”

From 2004 to 2017, the team used an instrument called a cosmic dust analyzer aboard the defunct spacecraft. Cassini NASA to analyze the specks of the particles that flew around Saturn.

During those 13 years, the researchers collected only 163 grains that had originated beyond the planet’s near vicinity. But it was enough. According to his calculations, Saturn’s rings have probably collected dust for only a few hundred million years.

In other words, the planet’s rings are new phenomena, arising (and potentially disappearing) in the blink of an eye in cosmic terms. “We know roughly how old the rings are, but that doesn’t solve any of our other problems. We still don’t know how these rings formed,” says Kempf.

Researchers have been captivated by these apparently translucent rings for more than 400 years. In 1610, the Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei first observed them through a telescope, although he did not know what they were. Galileo’s original drawings make the rings somewhat resemble the handles of a water jug.

In the 19th century, Maxwell, a Scottish scientist, came to the conclusion that the rings could not be solid, but were made up of many individual pieces.

Scientists now know that Saturn is home to seven rings made up of countless chunks of ice, most of them no bigger than a rock on Earth. Altogether, this ice weighs half as much as Saturn’s moon Mimas and extends some 280,000 kilometers from the planet’s surface.

Kempf adds that, for most of the 20th century, scientists assumed that the rings probably formed at the same time as Saturn, but that idea raised some questions, such as that the rings are ‘clean’. Observations suggest they are made up of 98 percent water ice by volume, with only a small amount of rocky matter. “It’s almost impossible to come up with something that clean,” says Kempf.

Cassini offered the opportunity to put a definitive age on Saturn’s rings. The spacecraft first arrived at Saturn in 2004 and collected data until it was intentionally crashed into the planet’s atmosphere in 2017. The cube-shaped Cosmic Dust Analyzer picked up tiny particles as they whizzed past.

LASP engineers and scientists designed and built a much more sophisticated dust analyzer for the upcoming mission. europe clipper NASA, whose launch is scheduled for 2024.

The team estimated that this interplanetary debris would contribute much less than a gram of dust to each square meter of Saturn’s rings each year—a slight pinch, but enough to accumulate over time. Previous studies had also suggested that the rings might be young, but they did not include definitive measurements of dust accumulation.

The rings could be disappearing already. In an earlier study, NASA scientists reported that ice is slowly falling on the planet and could disappear completely in another 100 million years.

According to Kempf, that these ephemeral features existed at a time when Galileo and the spacecraft Cassini‘ could observe them seems too good to be true, and calls for an explanation of how the rings formed in the first place.

Some scientists, for example, have posited that Saturn’s rings might have formed when the planet’s gravity tore at one of its moons. “If the rings are short-lived and dynamic, why do we see them now? It’s too lucky,” concludes Kempf.