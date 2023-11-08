The drought in West Asia, which began in July 2020, is mostly caused by higher-than-normal temperatures evaporating what little rain has fallen, according to a study by a team of international climate scientists, published on Wednesday in the journal World Weather Assessment.

Without global warming of 1.2 degrees Celsius since the mid-19th century, “the drought would never have occurred,” said Frederick Otto, a climate scientist at Imperial College London, who led the study.

The climate change situation turning into a humanitarian crisis has left people thirsty, hungry and displaced, according to the study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed but follows scientifically valid techniques to search for the signatures of global warming.

The team studied temperatures, precipitation and humidity levels and compared what happened in the past three years to multiple computer simulations of conditions in a world without human-caused climate change.

“Human-caused global climate change is making life vastly more difficult for tens of millions of individuals in western Asia,” said Mohammad Rahimi, a professor of climatology at Semnan University in Iran, and co-author of the study. “With every degree of temperature in Syria, it will become “Iraq and Iran are places that are becoming increasingly difficult to live in.”

Computer simulations did not find noticeable signatures of climate change in the decline in precipitation, which was low but not extremely rare, Otto said, noting that water evaporation in lakes, rivers, wetlands and soils “was much higher than it would have been” had it not been for higher temperatures. Heat due to climate change.

In addition to turning near-normal water conditions into severe drought, the study’s authors estimate that drought conditions in Syria and Iraq are 25 times more likely due to climate change, and in Iran 16 times more likely.

Kelly Smith, assistant director of the US National Drought Mitigation Center in Nebraska, who was not involved in the study, said the research makes sense.

Drought is not exceptional in the Middle East, and conflict, including the civil war in Syria, makes the region more vulnerable to drought due to deteriorating infrastructure and poor governance, said Rana Al-Hajj, co-author of the study from the Climate Center of the Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. Water in Lebanon.

“This really touches the limits of what some individuals can adapt to,” Otto said. “As long as we continue to burn fossil fuels or even grant new licenses to explore new oil and gas fields, these types of events will only get worse, continue to destroy livelihoods, and keep food prices high.” “This is not only a problem for some parts of the world, but in fact it is a problem for everyone.”