06/29/2023 – 11:32 am

A genetic variant is responsible for the worsening of multiple sclerosis, according to scientific research that may lead to a new drug against the disease.

Multiple sclerosis is the result of a body being attacked by its own immune system, which causes a variety of symptoms, including problems with vision, movement and balance.

For some people the symptoms may come and go in relapses, while for others they get progressively worse.

Although there are treatments that can help control the symptoms, there is still no cure or way to delay the worsening of the disease.

A study published Wednesday in the journal Nature announced for the first time a genetic variant linked to the severity of multiple sclerosis. The result came from a broad collaboration of researchers from more than 70 institutes around the world.

In the first stage the researchers combined genetic data from 12,000 people with the disease in order to study which variants they shared and how quickly the disease progressed.

Out of seven million variants, only one has been associated with rapid disease progression.

The variant is between two genes called DYSF and ZNF638, which until now have not been linked to multiple sclerosis, according to the study.

The first gene works to repair damaged cells, while the other helps control viral infections.

According to studies, these genes are much more active in the brain and spinal cord than in the immune system, the area that the study for medication has focused on so far.

To confirm their findings, the researchers investigated the genetic data of another 10,000 patients and found similar results.

“Inheriting this genetic variant from both parents advances by almost four years the moment when a person will need help to walk”, said the American researcher and co-author of the study, Sergio Baranzini, in a statement.

Neuroscientist Ruth Dobson of Queen Mary University of London, who was not involved in the research, told AFP that there was “a lot of enthusiasm for this study” among multiple sclerosis specialists.

“It’s the first step towards finding treatments that work differently,” she said, emphasizing that any drug is a long way from being available.

The fact that the research is targeting the nervous system rather than the immune system “opens up a potential new avenue for treatments, which is really exciting,” he added.

More than 2.8 million people worldwide suffer from the consequences of multiple sclerosis.























