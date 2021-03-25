The Emirates Foundation for School Education (Taaleem) has set four hours for the daily study period during the month of Ramadan for students of the second and third cycle, three hours for students of the first cycle, and two hours for kindergarten students, for students of public schools nationwide.

The Foundation called for the necessity of coordination between students, parents and the administrative and teaching staff, adherence to the timing of the lessons, and the suspension of all activities and events materials during the month of Ramadan.

The Foundation clarified in the “schedule of classes for the holy month of Ramadan for the academic year 2021/2020”, which was approved and distributed to schools yesterday, that the number of weekly classes for students of the second and third cycles is 30 classes, and the duration of each class is reduced to 35 minutes, while the number of classes has reached The first cycle per week is 25 lessons, and the time of one class is 30 minutes. As for the kindergarten stage, the distribution of classes is left to the schools, so that it does not exceed the time period of the school day, which is two hours a day, and it starts at ten in the morning until twelve in the afternoon, taking into account the determination of five interval minutes Between every two lessons in all educational seminars.

The evidence mentioned that the students’ attendance in the first cycle starts at nine in the morning and continues until twelve noon, and interspersed with classes are two breaks, each lasting 10 minutes, where the first break is at 10: 5-10:15, and the second at 11: 20-1130. As for the second cycle, her students start working hours at nine in the morning and continue until one and five minutes, and interspersed with classes are two breaks, each lasting 10 minutes, where the first break is at 10:15 – 10:25, and the second at 11: 40-11: 50. The session for students in the third cycle begins at nine in the morning, and continues until one and five minutes, and interspersed with two breaks, each of 10 minutes, where the first break is at 10:15 – 10:25, and the second after the fourth session at 11:40 – 1: 5.





