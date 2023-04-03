Regarding the nature of curcumin and its benefits, the researchers say:

Curcumin is a natural chemical that gives turmeric its yellow color.

Studies have shown that it has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

It can prevent the growth of bacteria and fungi.

It may be able to boost the immune system.

What’s new with curcumin?

Regarding the details of the discovery, Dr. Jacob Urbanski, CEO of Dairy Biotechnology, which funded the research, said in exclusive statements to Sky News Arabia:

Our study shows that with the addition of highly purified, water-soluble curcumin, we can extend the shelf life of traditional yogurt containing probiotic bacteria.

Dairy products can also provide additional nutritional value. Curcumin has a well-documented anti-inflammatory, antiviral, and immune-boosting effect, and has a long history of use in traditional medicine.

It helps to extend the shelf life of yoghurt to 28 days in the fridge, and we can also enjoy our favorite yoghurt taste.

Curcumin is highly purified

Urbanski says the most important finding in this research is that we can add a natural preservative to yogurt without affecting the benefits of the probiotics, along with significantly reducing the risk of uncontrolled yeast growth, which will allow the creation of a new class of dairy products.

Probiotics are specialized plant fibers that, like fertilizers, stimulate the growth of bacteria in the gut.

Probiotics differ in that they contain live microorganisms, usually a species of bacteria that directly increase the number of healthy microbes in your stomach, and yogurt is the most common food that contains probiotics.

Regarding the challenges that faced the research team, Jacob Urbansky points out that the biggest challenge was finding an effective curcumin formula that has two advantages.

First: It can basically dissolve in water.

Second: It does not affect the taste and smell as important sensory characteristics of yogurt.

And he continues: “Most of the curcumin preparations available in the market do not contain these two features, in addition to that they often contain substances that are prohibited by law to be used in food products.

The research team succeeded in developing a high-purity curcumin preparation that relies on safe food ingredients.

Urbanski says that they applied for a patent to protect their innovation, noting that they obtained a positive research result from the Polish Patent Office, and in parallel, preclinical research is being conducted on animal models on the functional aspects of dairy products preserved with high purity curcumin, to reveal the feasibility of the possibility of preventing cancer. some diseases.

Scientists say that, according to a statistical analysis of a number of previous studies, the consumption of fermented yogurt was associated with a significantly lower risk of death in general, or from cardiovascular diseases, such as stroke and coronary heart disease.