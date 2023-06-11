For 20 years, the work of the German Development Ministry (BMZ) has not been able to focus on particularly needy countries, regions and issues. That’s what a new study says.

This article lies IPPEN.MEDIA as part of a cooperation with Africa.Table Professional Briefing before – first published him Africa.Table on June 6, 2023.

Bonn – Experts actually agree: In development policy, a concentration of funds, sectoral and regional, is always more effective than a wide spread of the funds available. BMZ department head Heidemarie Wieczorek-Zeul (SPD) made this her own 20 years ago. Since then, the various federal governments have passed four resolutions in order to focus German development cooperation (DC) more closely. Most recently in the reform concept “BMZ 2030”, which was launched in 2020 under Gerd Müller (CSU) was passed and largely developed by his state secretary Martin Jäger.

The one based in Bonn DEval (German Evaluation Institute for Development Cooperation) has now worked out in a study that the resolutions have remained waste. The efforts had neither led to a “significant reduction in the number of countries” nor to “a significant geographical concentration of the commitments”. On the contrary, despite considerable efforts, spending patterns have proved broadly stable since 2000: “there has been no concentration of funds”. The study is a few months old and has received surprisingly little attention since then.

Study on BMZ: “A reduction in the funded priorities is not recognizable”

bilateral aid have even more than quadrupled between the years 2000 and 2020. Which also had something to do with the fact that the ministers Dirk Niebel (FDP) and Gerd Müller (CSU) were not friends of large multilateral aid commitments. They preferred bilateral agreements. Summary of the study: “The efforts of several governments to concentrate German development funds have remained largely unsuccessful.”

Table.Media newsletter Receive 30 days free access to further exclusive information of the Table.Media Professional Briefings – the decisive for the decisive in business, science, politics, administration and NGOs.

At times there were up to 85 cooperation countries at the same time. By 2020, the number had dropped to 60, and in 2021 a new partner, Sierra Leone, was added. On the one hand particularly needy, on the other hand more democratically governed countries were considered. In fact, good governance has paid off for the partner countries. As the study states: “Better governed countries are more likely to be found on the list of bilateral partners.”

On top of that, according to DEval, “foreign trade interests and the proximity to Germany influenced the allocation of funds”. Or in other words: countries to which Germany can freely export goods and those in Africa or in the Middle East were at an advantage in the allocation of funds.

BMZ is facing difficult deliberation processes: who will receive aid in the future?

According to DEval, there will be difficult deliberation processes for the next few years. Concentrating the allocation of funds naturally leads to ending cooperation with one or the other partner. This is “a step associated with great challenges”. Because the experience is: “In the 20 years examined here, after each concentration there was a counter-movement shortly afterwards”.

Above all, poorly or authoritarian governed countries are usually particularly in need of help. But should one also help autocrats with bilateral agreements? The authors write: “It will continue to be a challenging task to balance this field of tension well.”

International expectations of German development cooperation have increased

Today by Svenja Schulze (SPD)-led BMZ justified its policy approach after the study was published – and contradicted some of the criticism. An inflation-adjusted quadrupling of the volume of bilateral funds was accompanied by new and expanded objectives. In addition, there are increased international expectations of German development cooperation. Germany is now the second largest donor internationally (among the OECD countries). And finally there are a number of new tasks, such as climate protection, global health protection or the issue of flight and migration.

In addition, according to the statement, the concept “BMZ 2030’ for bilateral partners to focus cooperation on a maximum of three core issues. This is not sufficiently taken into account in the study. And, a spokeswoman adds: In a multipolar world, a large number of partnerships on all continents is extremely important for Germany. That is why there can always be good reasons to adapt cooperation models and expand partnerships, despite the desirable focus. (By Horand Knaup)