A recent study by the “Mayo Clinic” Center for Diagnostic Medicine in the US state of Minnesota indicated that the Corona virus could enter some of its genetic makeup into human cells while preserving its genetic component, away from human DNA.

This explains the questions related to some people being more affected by the disease than others, and their prolonged suffering from the effects of the virus, which may include lack of sleep, excessive nervousness, fatigue or excessive activity, in addition to weak immunity for some.

The study, published in the Journal of Human Molecular Genetics, also identified a group of human genes that are resistant to SARS-CoV-2 infection, which causes Covid-19.

According to researchers, knowing these genes can help control the virus, and contribute more to understanding the factors that affect the severity of the disease and potential treatment options.

Dr. Muhammad Mahrous, a consultant and researcher in clinical microbial science and genetic engineering, spoke to “Sky News Arabia”, explaining that: