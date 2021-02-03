Study: Corona recoverers have protection for 6 months

A major British study concluded today, Wednesday, that all those recovering from the emerging corona virus remain with high levels of antibodies for at least six months that will most likely protect them from infection again.

The scientists said that the study, which measures previous levels of Covid-19 infection among the population across Britain, as well as how long the antibodies lasted in those infected, provides some reassurance that a rapid second infection will be rare.

“The vast majority retain antibodies that can be detected for at least six months after infection with the Coronavirus,” said Naomi Allen, a professor and chief scientist at the UK Biobank, where the study was conducted.

The results showed that among the participants who had previously tested positive for COVID-19, 99 percent retained the antibodies for three months. After a full six months of follow-up during the study, 88 percent of the antibodies remained.

Allen said, “Although we cannot be sure of the relationship of this to immunity, the results indicate that people can be protected from infection again for at least six months after infection.”

She said that the results are also consistent with results of other studies in the United Kingdom and Iceland that concluded that the antibodies to the Corona virus are likely to remain for several months in those who recover.

A study of health care workers in the United Kingdom and published last month revealed that those recovering from Covid-19 may have protection for at least five months, but indicated that these people can still carry the virus and spread the infection.