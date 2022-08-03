Study | Corona freshman Juuso Kilve’s campus has been home for two years – Now universities are returning to face-to-face teaching and he wants to experience what “normal” student life is like

Distance learning has suited Juuso Kilve, who is starting his third year of study, well. He still feels that he missed out on communal student life.

Universities will largely return to face-to-face teaching in the coming academic year.

Due to the corona pandemic, teaching took place from spring 2020 mainly through remote connections. The distance learning recommendation of universities was removed at the end of January this year, and with the spring, face-to-face teaching gradually returned.

The alignments between higher education institutions varied. For example, the University of Tampere continued teaching mainly remotely until the beginning of March.

“There has its pros and cons”, describes the 24-year-old accounting student Juuso Kilpi their experiences of distance learning.

In the fall, Kilpi will start his third year of study at the University of Jyväskylä School of Economics. So far, he has done most of his studies remotely.

In practice, the teaching has meant remote lectures or lecture recordings, and for example, group work has been done via the communication application Teams or Zoom, Kilpi says.

He has been on site mostly at the beginning of his studies during the orientation weeks in the fall of 2020 and last fall during the accounting course.

“It felt weird at first, after getting used to distance learning for a year. I’m a washable corona fuzzie.”

Jyväskylä the university has announced that in the coming academic year it will emphasize face-to-face teaching, especially for students who started in 2020 and after.

“Contradictory feeling,” sums up Kilpi’s thoughts on returning to face-to-face teaching.

Face-to-face teaching sets the workload to healthy limits, while remote teaching can take up to eight hours at the laptop, says Juuso Kilpi.

Kilpi considers face-to-face teaching less time-efficient than distance learning, because instead of going to campus, you could just get out of bed, brush your teeth and go to the laptop. Local education, on the other hand, brings structure to everyday life.

“The schedule guides how much needs to be accomplished during the day. It puts the amount of work within healthy limits, while you can work remotely for eight hours with continuous input.”

Distance learning has mostly suited Kilve well. This is also reflected in the 150 credits he has accumulated over the course of two academic years. Usually, you have to complete around 60 credits during one school year if you want to graduate in the target time.

“I also know people who have not applied to school because of the distance learning recommendation, because they know that they would not be able to complete their studies independently.”

Although Kilve’s studies have progressed faster than the target time, he feels that he has missed out on something essential, namely student life.

“There is a certain image of what student life means. My own reality has been something completely different.”

He doesn’t just mean alcohol-soaked one-piece events and other free-time fun, but also getting to know fellow students and building a sense of community, which was overshadowed by the coronavirus.

Kilpi has kept in closer contact with the group of tutors he shared at the beginning of his studies. Grouping with other year course students has not been successful for him.

“Cities were formed from the groups, because they were the only people you could get to know properly. This spring, when events could be organized freely, it was already a bit late to form a group.”

Juuso Kilpi feels that he missed out on the much talked about student life. Despite everything, the studies have progressed quickly.

Distance learning time has burdened the minds of many students. For example, university students anxiety and depression symptoms mixed experiences of loneliness increased during the pandemic.

Kilpi lives in Jyväskylä together with his partner. In addition, he has found a few good friends in the student community, with whom he has also spent time in the summer.

“Loneliness has stayed away,” he says.

Since freshman fall, Kilpi has been involved in Olutseura Dos ry, and this year he is the club’s president. The society organizes, for example, tasting evenings, which were successful even within the restaurant restrictions, says Kilpi.

“The society is interdisciplinary, so you have met people from all over the world.”

Still, Kilpikää has not completely escaped the experience of being an outsider.

“Of course, if you see students you know on social media having fun together, you would like to be part of it yourself, but you don’t belong to the same group yourself.”

Newly The Finnish Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) declared the corona virus endemic, which means a disease that occurs in varying degrees and causes repeated epidemics.

HS asked Finnish universities and large universities of applied sciences how they plan to organize their teaching in the coming academic year, when the coronavirus no longer requires exceptional arrangements.

The universities say that they will emphasize face-to-face teaching in the coming school year. Distance, hybrid and online education that became familiar during the corona period are also still in their selection.

Juuso Kilpi is looking forward to “normal” student life and encounters on campus. Pictured is the Lähde library of the University of Jyväskylä.

The decision on the teaching method is made on pedagogical grounds, the schools emphasize. Many of the schools remind us that they have different teaching methods and course implementations regardless of the pandemic.

The schools say that they consider it especially important for new and bachelor’s students to have access to community education, as it supports the sense of community and students’ well-being.

Teaching in the autumn semester mainly starts at the end of August or the beginning of September, i.e. in weeks 35 or 36. For new students, teaching can start earlier than this.

What Is the sign waiting for the coming school year?

“Encounters on campus, because there haven’t been too many of them. So far, many shopkeepers have not been able to attend any on-the-job training at all.”

He also hopes that studies could still be completed remotely if possible.

In addition, Kilpi wants to finally experience “normal” student life, which he already got a taste of in the spring.

“In autumn, you can get all the joy out of it.”