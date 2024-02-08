In essence, the creation of video games was so that the owners of the device would have a moment of leisure to let situations that could result in a lot of pressure pass, and that has been maintained for decades because it is only a hobby to pass the time. However, with the growth of the industry, games have been created with scary or even quite sad scenes, which can cause stress to the user, and it has been confirmed which is the title that generates it the most.

According to a study that has been shared in Bonusfinderthe study of the game considered the most stressful of all has been carried out, and that is neither more nor less than Mario Kart, which may have a reason to be there, as people often fight when testing these titles. The clearest proof of them is the eighth release, which is available to people thanks to nintendo switch and at the same time it has a large number of unfair traps.

Here is a video that tells us more:

As for the other places we have below Mario Kartthese are: FIFA, Call of Duty, Dark Souls and Fortnite, in that same order. And it is striking that they are the best sellers on the market, so logically they enter the list, the only one that could be considered frustrating is Dark Soulssince despite having followers, it is a difficult experience for players, therefore many abandon these deliveries.

Here are the points that were collected in the study:

1.- The experience of almost winning at “Mario Kart” and being hit by a red shell illustrates how video games can generate intense emotions and drastically change the outcome of the game. 2.- A BonusFinder study identified “Mario Kart” for Nintendo Switch as the most stressful video game, according to José Ángel Garfias Frías, which reflects the emotional intensity that these games can provoke. 3.- Garfias Frías points out a possible bias in the study, given that it focuses on popular games such as “Mario Kart”, which could influence the results by having a broader user base. 4.- Games like “Fifa Football”, “Call of Duty”, “Dark Souls” and “Fortnite” stand out for their competitive nature and their ability to generate stress, especially at critical moments in the game. 5.- The game allows players in lagging positions to obtain significant powers such as the blue shell, which can drastically alter the outcome of the race and cause disputes between players. 6.- Despite the stress they can generate, video games also encourage healthy competitiveness, improving self-improvement skills and providing satisfaction when winning. 7.- This game is accessible to a wide range of players due to its simple controls, bringing families together and adapting to players of all levels.

Remember that you can try Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in nintendo switch.

Via: UNAM GLOBAL

Editor's note: The truth is that Mario Kart can be stressful at certain times, especially when you are in first place and have to take the last lap, since being hit out of nowhere causes the worst of anger. So yes, it is very possible that it is the franchise that generates the most stress.