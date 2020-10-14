NUREMBERG (dpa-AFX) – During the corona pandemic, short-time workers were able to benefit from an increase in short-time work allowance by their employer significantly more often if this is subject to collective bargaining agreements or if there is a works council there. This is what scientists found out for a study by the Institute for Economic and Social Sciences (WSI) of the Hans-Böckler Foundation.

Overall, at the height of short-time working in June, almost half of those surveyed (46 percent) received an increase from their employer. In companies with a collective bargaining agreement it was 58 percent, in companies without a collective bargaining agreement only 34 percent. For companies that have a works council, the rate was 60 percent, without a works council it was 32 percent, according to the researchers.

Overall, smaller companies in particular used short-time work during the first Corona wave in spring. The study thus confirmed already known statements from the Federal Employment Agency. Economists are now assuming that short-time working will again focus on larger industrial companies, as it did in the financial crisis ten years ago.

First, the newspapers of the Funke media group reported on the study by the Böckler Foundation.