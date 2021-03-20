fromChristina Denk shut down

The first appearance of the coronavirus raises questions again and again. When and where did the virus originate? Scientists now have a new answer. But they are not talking about the Huanan market in Wuhan.

San Diego – December 1, 2019: That was the day the first coronavirus case was scientifically documented in Wuhan, China. But new studies show: The virus was probably already a few months before the first known case of the disease.

Was the coronavirus circulating much earlier? Researchers simulate the course of the pandemic

December 1st, November 17th or much earlier? The public is divided on the exact occurrence of the corona virus. One thing is clear, however: On December 1, 2019, Sars-CoV-2 was diagnosed retrospectively for the first time in scientific literature. Newspaper articles write of Covid-19 cases that were documented by the Chinese government back to November 17th.

US researchers from the University of California and the University of Arizona have now used an epidemiological simulation to determine the potential start time of the later pandemic. How long was the coronavirus circulating before it was discovered? A few months because the report in the “Science” magazine was published, assumes the first cases in mid-October to mid-November.

The first appearance of the coronavirus – The Wuhan market may not have been the starting point

Also interesting: the researchers do not see the Huanan market in Wuhan as the starting point for the pandemic. “The first sequenced SARS-CoV-2 genomes come from this cluster. However, it is unlikely that this market cluster marked the start of the pandemic as the Covid-19 cases had no connection to the market in early December, ”the researchers said in the report.

This is the market in which it has long been suspected that the coronavirus spread from here. © Kyodo News / imago

The scientists nevertheless assume that the corona virus originated in the Wuhan region. According to the researchers, it is possible that the virus also developed outside of the city. However: “The lack of Covid 19 reports elsewhere in China in November and early December indicates that Hubei (province around Wuhan) is the place where the chain of transmission between people began.”

Superspreaders as a problem of the pandemic – did they cause the pandemic in the first place?

Superspreaders have repeatedly caused major outbreaks in recent months. While most infected people probably do not pass the virus on, so-called super spreaders ensure the spread of Corona, according to the study. The experts emphasize the considerable influence of such events in the course of the pandemic. It was only through them that the corona spread would have gained momentum.

Their study shows similar results in the simulation: “Only 29.7 percent of the simulated epidemics in the first analysis became self-sustaining pandemics. The remaining 70.3 percent of the epidemics were extinguished. ”What does that mean? Most epidemics go away on their own because the viruses are no longer transmitted. A few (29.7 percent in the study) can spread through superspreaders. The researchers assume that the same dynamics also played a role in the initial phase of the corona pandemic. (chd)

