Effects of payroll tax relief, the Event Resumption Plan and adjustments to the IR table were not incorporated, says document

A study by the Chamber of Deputies' Budget consultants Dayson Almeida and Márcia Moura points out that the government will have to make a cut of at least R$41 billion in the 2024 Budget in March to meet the year's fiscal target. The study was requested by the deputy Pedro Paulo (PSD-RJ). The government assesses the need for contingencies in the Budget every 2 months.

Consultants remember that the Budget Law forecasts revenues of R$2.192 trillion and expenses of R$2.183 trillion. In other words, instead of the zero deficit pursued by the government, there would even be a small surplus of R$9 billion. But the consultancy's base scenario is expenses of R$2.180 trillion and revenues of R$2.110 trillion, which would indicate a deficit of R$70 billion.

According to the study, it is estimated that the probability of achieving a zero result is just over 30%, and that of a deficit of up to R$28.8 billion, around 38%.

Part of this scenario is the indication of a cut of R$41 billion to reach the maximum deficit allowed by the target, which is R$28.8 billion at the end of the year. The target is zero, but the rules of the fiscal framework allow 0.25% of GDP up or down.

The study points out that the 2024 Budget does not incorporate the effects on revenue resulting from the latest measures relating to the payroll tax relief and the Emergency Program for the Resumption of the Events Sector, in addition to the measure that changed the values ​​of the monthly Income Tax table. Individual Income. These combined effects, according to them, will result in a drop of R$10.5 billion in revenue.

“It turns out, however, that, considering the horizon of the 1st two months of the year, such loss in revenue must be compensated by the behavior of revenue, which exceeded official estimates for the month of January”says the study.

On the expenditure side, however, the study indicates the possibility that RGPS (General Social Security Regime) expenses are underestimated in the Budget.

With information from Chamber Agency.