





A study carried out by Chilean researchers found evidence that the origin of schizophrenia is also related to the circulatory system and not only to the nervous system. Schizophrenia is a disorder that affects a person’s ability to think, feel and behave clearly.

The survey, published in the journal Molecular Psychiatryshows that changes in key proteins of the neurovascular system impair the blood-brain barrier, which is a kind of “wall” that surrounds the human brain.

By analyzing this “wall” in five patients with the disorder, the study concluded that they all shared an “intrinsically defective” phenotype.

Until then, there was an attempt on the part of science to understand schizophrenia analyzing almost exclusively for the brain. This disorder affects 1% of the world population and has devastating effects. As the problem worsens, the patient begins to live under an intense state of psychosis, with hallucinations that impair mental function.

In relation to schizophrenia, the most common is that it begins to manifest between the ages of 15 and 25, a period that includes adolescence and early adulthood. According to experts, the frequency is equal between men and women, but females tend to show symptoms later.

Difficulty concentrating or insomnia to psychotic outbreaks, changes in thinking, sensory perception and behavior are some of the manifestations, which usually appear gradually and not always clear.

People end up losing the ability to work or interest in everyday activities. It is as if the person affected by the disorder is “out of orbit”. In more extreme cases, they stop taking care of mental hygiene and eating.







