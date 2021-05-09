The United Arab Emirates University has funded a collaborative research project to study the anti-diabetic properties of camel milk, which is one of the widely available products in the UAE and other countries of the world.

Camel milk is famous for its beneficial curative properties in resisting diseases such as diabetes and cancer, it is known that it helps to reduce the insulin dose needed to control the level of blood sugar and works to improve the fasting blood glucose level in the body.

And although many researchers from different countries of the world have studied the anti-diabetic properties of camel milk, what are the effective ingredients in fighting diabetes and the mechanism of their action at the molecular and cellular level is still unclear.

From here, the laboratory of Dr. Muhammad Ayoub, Department of Biology, College of Science, United Arab Emirates University, and Dr. Sajid Maqsoud, Department of Food Sciences, College of Food and Agriculture, United Arab Emirates University, conducted a study entitled “Molecular and Cellular Mechanisms of Anti-Diabetic Properties of Camel Milk by Determining the Features of Bioactive peptides on dipeptidyl peptidase-4 enzyme and insulin receptor activity “with the support of the Zayed Bin Sultan Center for Health Sciences at the United Arab Emirates University.

The study aimed to identify the biologically active anti-diabetic factor / factors in camel milk protein fractions and their mechanism of action at the molecular cellular level.

Dr. Muhammad Ayyoub and Dr. Sajid Maqsoud had recently published a study, proving that peptides extracted from camel milk positively affect human insulin receptors and glucose transport in cells.

The study revealed, for the first time, the patterns and pharmacological effects of camel whey proteins and their derived peptide fractions on human insulin receptors and their pathways affecting glucose homeostasis.

These discoveries shed more light on the anti-diabetic properties of camel milk, by clarifying the molecular and cellular mechanism of its action, which constitutes a strong rationale for the use of camel milk in the management of diabetes.

While another study proved that camel milk has anti-diabetic properties, and its results indicated that camel milk proteins have an anti-high effect on blood sugar in pre-infected rats, and these promising results lead to huge achievements in the war on diabetes.

This type of research may lead to the emergence of a new generation of anti-diabetic compounds that can be used in the manufacture of foods and functional products based on camel milk components .. Therefore, studying the properties of camel milk will contribute to combating this chronic disease and limiting its repercussions in the UAE and the world. In addition to the above, these discoveries play an important role in the economic growth of the UAE, especially in the field of discovery and manufacture of anti-diabetic medicines from camel milk components, especially that camels are one of the most important sources of economic wealth in the UAE, which leads to the opening of new investment opportunities for capital. National, international and pharmaceutical companies interested in diabetes control programs.

It should be noted that this study represents one of the few reports that provide more scientific findings about the hydrolysis output of whey protein that may have an antagonistic effect on diabetes .. It was published in the Journal of Diary Science (Volume 104, Issue) 1), which is one of the most important scientific journals issued in this field worldwide, and officially issued by the American Dairy Science Association .. Its impact factor “Impact Factor” is 3.333, which puts it in fifth place in the category of practical journals related to agriculture, dairy products and animal science. Its 63 magazines.





