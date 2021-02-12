The University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf has examined the consequences of the corona lockdown on children and adolescents. The results are terrifying.

Hamburg – Children and young people are particularly struggling with the corona lockdown. Most of their everyday life was taken from them because of the corona pandemic. They can neither go to school nor daycare, nor meet their friends or family members. A study by the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf has now examined the consequences of the lockdown on children and adolescents. The result: almost every third child shows mental disorders in the corona pandemic*. This also includes psychosomatic complaints such as depression, headache and stomach ache. In addition, worries and fears have grown.

The lack of contacts in particular is a problem for children and young people. Then there is homeschooling – many children find learning from home more difficult. This also has a negative effect on mood. According to the study, arguments also occur more often in families. Families that are doing well before the pandemic will for the most part get through the crisis without any problems. However, socially disadvantaged families cause concern. Recently the latest crime statistics also showed that Cases of domestic violence in Hamburg have also increased.