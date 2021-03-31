VConspirators and people with schizophrenia appear to have one personality trait in common: they tend to make hasty decisions based on insufficient information. This conclusion is suggested by a study by researchers from the Frankfurt University of Applied Sciences and the University of Marburg.

Stephanie Mehl, who teaches social work in Frankfurt, interviewed 519 people together with the Marburg psychology doctoral student Nico Pytlik. They signed up for the study; none of them suffered from clinically manifest schizophrenia.

Test with blue and orange fish

The participants were initially confronted with the so-called fish task. They were shown an angler who pulls orange and blue fish out of a pond and then throws them back again. The angler could sit by two ponds: one in which 60 percent blue and 40 percent orange fish live, or one in which the ratio is reversed. Every time a fish was taken out of the pond, the test subjects had to state how convinced they are that the angler is sitting in one or the other pond. Those who think more analytically will wait longer to commit to a pond.

The researchers also asked how strongly the test subjects believed in various conspiracy theories – such as the fact that the contrails from aircraft were used to distribute chemicals to manipulate the population or that the World Trade Center had been blown up from the inside in 2001. Finally, participants were asked to indicate whether they preferred an analytical or an intuitive style of thinking.

The risk of cognitive distortions increases under stress

According to Pytlik, the participants, who tended to conspiracy narratives, gathered less information in the fish task before committing themselves. According to Mehl, who also works at the University Clinic for Psychiatry and Psychotherapy in Marburg, they show something in common with schizophrenic patients: “People with delusional beliefs tend to make hasty decisions that are mostly based on little evidence.” Mehl sees the results of the study as a “piece of the puzzle to explain conspiracy thinking”. In order to understand this, however, one also has to consider other factors, such as those of a social nature.

“In stressful, very emotional situations in particular, we are prone to cognitive distortions and have a tendency to come to quick conclusions,” explains the professor. It is therefore important to look for information that also reflects other views. “This is the only way we can form our own opinion. It is important to have friends who contradict us and question our conclusions. ”In addition, one should consider scientific facts as often as possible in order to test one’s own convictions and to inform oneself.

