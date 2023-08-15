An American study revealed that the best heart rate in order to achieve the best fat burning during exercise varies from person to person, and in many cases, it does not agree with the rates determined by the electronic sports training devices that are available in the market.

And a research team from the Asian-Mount Sinai College of Medicine in the United States concluded that clinical tests for exercise exercises, which depend on measuring each person’s individual physiological response to exercise, may be the best way to help individuals achieve their goals in terms of burning fat and thus losing weight, according to the study. Published in the scientific journal Nutrition, Metabolism and Cardiovascular Diseases.

“People who seek to lose weight or lose fat are interested in knowing the rate of exercise necessary to achieve maximum fat burning in their bodies,” says Hannah Keitel, a researcher at the Asian-Mount Sinai College of Medicine, adding that exercise machines usually determine fat burning rates based on standard indicators such as age, gender, and heart rate. But Keitel says, in statements to the “Medical Express” website that specializes in medical research, that these rates recommended by electronic devices do not always agree with the actual rates of sports training that differ from person to person.

The study included 26 people who were exercising in the framework of the experiment, while measuring their heart rate to determine the actual degree of effort that they had to do in order to burn fat at the required pace.

The study showed that the rate of actual effort that each person must do in order to burn fat is not always consistent with the standard indicators recorded in sports training devices.

The researchers also aim to determine whether individual exercise programs that suit each individual person can also help improve health in the case of some chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity and heart disease.