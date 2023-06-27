The report called on the government to take “bolder measures” and put the climate back on the list of “priorities”.

The publication of a 3,000-page plan on UK government strategy, called the Carbon Budget Delivery Plan, which was deemed particularly disappointing led to a “marked deterioration in the CCC’s confidence in the UK’s ability to achieve its goals”.

In a statement released Tuesday, the Committee on Climate Change said that while the country’s greenhouse gas emissions have so far fallen by 46 percent from 1990 levels, the UK pledged at the COP26 climate summit to cut them by 68 percent by 2030.

“There are only seven years left, and therefore the latest annual rate of emissions reduction, excluding those related to electricity generation, must quadruple,” the statement added.

This report comes as the European Court of Auditors indicated, for its part, on Monday that the ambitious European climate goals for the year 2030 “are not going well,” and that “little evidence” proves that the measures and funds allocated to this end will be sufficient to achieve them.

In the UK, which aims to be carbon neutral by 2050, “signs of an energy transition are being seen in increased sales of electric cars or in the deployment of renewable energy, but the overall ramp-up is proceeding at an alarmingly slow rate,” according to the Committee on Climate Change.

The government advisory body believes the UK government is basing its efforts on “technical solutions that are not yet adopted on a sufficient scale, rather than encouraging people to reduce their activities that emit carbon dioxide”.

The committee also criticized the very slow pace of planting trees, natural carbon sinks, or the deployment of heat pumps.

The same organization indicated at the end of last March that despite the consequences already visible, between record temperatures and unprecedented wildfires last summer, the UK had not done enough to prepare the country to adapt to climate warming.