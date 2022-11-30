Strong organizational culture, need for agility at work and intelligent delivery of training are the top 3

Strong organizational culture, need for agility at work and intelligent delivery of training are the 3 main trends that will guide corporate learning in the coming year. The data is from Udemy, online learning and teaching platform. To carry out the survey, the company analyzed what employees of more than 12,500 companies and organizations that are its corporate customers worldwide learned in 2022. full of the search (3 MB).

“To feel engaged and contribute to the company’s mission, employees need to feel connected to the company’s values ​​through the organizational culture. And the encouragement of lifelong learning can and should be part of this organizational culture”says Raphael Spinelli, Udemy’s regional director for Latin America.

The report also lists the skills that have grown the most in consumption by professionals this year. Business skills include finance and accounting, leadership and management, marketing, project and operations management, sales and labor and human resources. Technical skills include cloud computing, data science, design, development, IT, and office productivity.

The leadership and management skills that grew the most in consumption from July 2020 to the same period in 2021 were customer experience management, up 449%, non-verbal communication, up 268%, sales force software (252%), digital strategy (230%) and industry 4.0 (212%).



Playback/Udemy The chart above shows the 10 leadership and management skills that grew the most in consumption

The IT skills that grew the most in consumption from July 2020 to the same period in 2021 were the Databricks platform, with an increase of 2,161%, system design interview, with an increase of 1,012%, development driven by behavior (770%) and 5G technology (643%).