The Aila Foundation for the fight against arthrosis and osteoporosis, on the occasion of the 23rd AILA ‘Progetto Donna’ award which will be held on 27 June at the Temple of Venus in the Colosseum archaeological park, promoted a study on the microstructure of bone, in collaboration with the Colosseum archaeological park and professors Giuseppe Familiari and Michela Relucenti of the Department of Anatomical and Histological Sciences of the locomotor system of the La Sapienza University of Rome. The study aimed to observe the presence of arthrosis and/or osteoporosis in ancient bones found during the excavations conducted by the Colosseum Archaeological Park in the Domus Tiberiana (2020-2021).

Given the fragility of the samples, an innovative piece of equipment was used, the variable pressure scanning electron microscope (VP-SEM) equipped with an EDX probe which allowed the bone samples to be observed with a non-destructive method, allowing them to be observed in their state natural, without any preparation procedure that would permanently modify them. In addition to the microstructural morphological analysis, the EDX probe allowed the microanalysis of the chemical elements of the sample, adding compositional data. The results of the study highlighted, even in young subjects, arthritic degeneration due to biomechanical stress. However, the characteristic micromorphological signs of osteoporosis were absent, as demonstrated by comparison with modern femoral neck samples provided by the AILA Foundation.

The analysis conducted found that people were subjected to excessive workloads in relation to their physical constitution and age. This observation leaves room for social considerations on the working conditions of women and children, supported by scientific findings of the structure and microarchitecture of the bone. Professor Familiari and Professor Relucenti will illustrate the study method and the results obtained by showing sensational images with slides understandable even for the general public, opening a debate led by Professor Francesco Bove (AILA) on the changes in bone health with the improved conditions of life and food, and the greater risks due to the sedentary nature of modern life.