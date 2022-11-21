It is believed that different types of cholesterol have healthy or unhealthy effects on humans.

showed the study The findings, published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, found that lower levels of so-called high-density lipoprotein (HDL), or “good” cholesterol, were associated with a higher risk of heart problems – but only in white participants.

Contrary to what has been generally assumed, the researchers said, lower levels of HDL do not indicate any higher risk of heart disease in blacks.

However, among white people, those with HDL levels less than 40 milligrams per deciliter had a 22 percent higher risk of coronary heart disease than those with higher levels.

The researchers found that higher levels of HDL, more than 60 milligrams per deciliter, which are thought to be protective, were not associated with a lower risk of coronary heart disease in either race.

“Physicians usually reassure people with high levels of HDL that they are at lower risk,” said study lead author Natalie Bammer of Oregon Health & Science University in Portland. “Now, instead of reassuring them, doctors should do nothing.” or say, “We don’t know what that means.”

“Bad” cholesterol and heart disease

Her team found that higher levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL), or “bad” cholesterol, which is commonly treated with widely used statins such as Lipitor, and triglycerides, were associated with an increased risk of heart disease in both sexes.

and collected the studyFunded by the National Institutes of Health, it collected data over nearly a decade from nearly 24,000 American adults, about 42 percent of whom were black. The researchers said the participants of both races were similar in age, cholesterol levels and other heart disease risk factors.

Dr. Keith Ferdinand of Tulane University in New Orleans, who was not involved in the research, cautioned in an article that using HDL levels to estimate risk “could inaccurately assess and possibly classify the presence of disease risk in black adults.” (coronary) and precludes optimal care.”

Better estimates, Ferdinand wrote, could be obtained by measuring how much calcium had built up in patients’ arteries and monitoring their levels of a form of cholesterol called lipoprotein (A) cholesterol.