One of the most unexpected announcements from the past Nintendo Direct was Donkey Kong Country Returns HD. At the time, many thought that Retro Studios, who worked on the original Wii title, would be in charge of this version. However, it has become known that this is not the case. Instead, Forever Entertainment has taken the reins of the project.

According to Nintendo Life, Forever Entertainment, the studio that gave us the remakes of Panzer Dragoon and House of the Dead, are in charge of the HD remastering of Donkey Kong Country Returns. According to official information, the studio’s board of directors decided to confirm that they are working on this title because The information “may have a potentially significant impact on the valuation” of the company.

For those who don’t know them, Forever Entertainment has published and developed numerous games since its founding in 2010, including several remakes and remasters of classic titles. Among its catalog we find Panzer Dragoon 2020 remake, The House of the Dead Remake from 2022, Front Mission 1st Remake from 2022 and Front Mission 2 Remake of 2024.

In addition to the HD remastering of Donkey Kong Country Returns, Forever Entertainment is also working on remakes of The House of the Dead 2, Panzer Dragoon Zwei and Front Mission 3. Although there is still no date for these three titles, their collaboration with Nintendo will be available at the beginning of next year.

We remind you that Donkey Kong Country Returns HD will arrive on the Nintendo Switch on January 16, 2025. On related topics, you can learn more about this title here. Likewise, here you can check out our gameplay of the remake of Panzer Dragoon.

The quality of Forever Entertainment varies depending on the project. Although their remakes are not bad, they have made strange decisions that have not been liked by all fans. I liked the work they did with Panzer Dragoon and Front Missionbut not what they gave us with House of the Dead.

