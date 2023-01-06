If the earth warms up by 1.5 degrees, almost half (49 percent) of all glaciers will have disappeared by the year 2100. If the temperature rises to 4 degrees, 86 percent of all 215,000 glaciers on earth will disappear. That’s the conclusion drawn by researchers in one of the most comprehensive studies of the future of Earth’s glaciers, published Thursday in the journal Science.
