Climate conference in Bonn: Burning kangaroo with the inscription “CLIMATE IS NON-NEGOTIABLE” by Düsseldorf artist Jacques Tilly on United Nations Square © Marc John/IMAGO

Globally, companies and governments are continuing to expand fossil fuels, putting the Paris climate goals at risk, according to a new study by Climate Action Tracker, available exclusively to Table.Media.

A success of the COP28 in Dubai is also doubtful because the host country continues to focus on oil and gas.

With an urgent call for a change of course and sharp criticism of the countries with fossil raw materials, the “Climate Action Tracker” (CAT) spoke at the Bonn climate conference in the debate about the phase-out of oil, gas and coal. The CAT is a project of the think tanks “Climate Analytics” and “New Climate Institute”, which regularly evaluates the climate policies of the UN states. In their interim report “Countdown to COP28”, the experts criticize:

No major producer of oil and gas adheres to the requirements to achieve the Paris climate goals

Governments increased, rather than cut, their fossil fuel subsidies and continued to support investment in oil and gas infrastructure

The forthcoming COP presidency of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) raises “serious doubts” about its ability to make the conference a success.

Trends so far: warming of 2.7 degrees

The study will be presented this Thursday at the Bonn climate conference SB58 and is available to Table.Media in advance. For their analysis, scientists compared the national and global trends in CO₂ emissions, investments and political decisions with the requirements that science places on compliance with the 1.5 degree target. According to CAT calculations, with emissions trends foreseeable, the world is on track for a “catastrophic” temperature rise of 2.7 degrees Celsius in 2100.

Behind the scenes, the Bonn conference is also debating whether the COP28 in Dubai in December will decide to phase out fossil fuels. For the climate goals, CO₂ emissions would have to be halved by 2030 and “the production of oil and gas would ultimately have to be phased out completely,” the authors repeat the scientific consensus. Two years ago, the International Energy Agency (IEA) calculated that no new infrastructure for fossil fuels could be built to meet the Paris climate targets.

Necessary, but hardly visible: exit from oil and gas

Against this background, the current CAT report criticizes:

No major oil and gas company has committed to stopping these investments, and they are increasing. “The gold rush continues,” they say.

The industrialized countries with large fossil reserves such as Canada, the USA, Norway or Australia should lead the way and decide to end oil and gas production. But only countries with small or no fossil reserves like France, Sweden or New Zealand would do that.

Most governments have failed to deliver on their promises to phase out fossil fuel subsidies.

The G7 countries continued to support investments in new gas infrastructure against their promises from COP26.

COP President advocates ‘distractions like CCS’

The report also opposes “distractions such as CCS” (Carbon Capture and Storage) and specifically criticizes the role of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the host of COP28. The designated COP28 President and Industry Minister of the UAE, Sultan Al Jaber, is only striving for an end to “emissions from fossil fuels” instead of an end to fossil energy and is propagating the massive expansion of technologies such as CCS.

Now, on the same day that al Jaber is expected at the Bonn conference, CAT states with the submitted report that CCS “does not play a relevant role in the decarbonization of the energy sector because renewable energy is comparatively much cheaper and has a smaller ecological footprint. “The UAE’s action in support of oil, gas and CCS raises serious doubts about its ability to negotiate an ambitious deal at COP28. The UAE is clearly pursuing an agenda that diverts attention from the fossil phase-out and, if successful, commits large-scale oil and gas production to the future to negotiate gas that takes into account the urgent need for decarbonization.”

The report also sees positive developments. The phasing out of coal is gaining ground globally and the expansion of renewable energies is gaining momentum. But here, too, the CAT urges more haste: Even a declared global expansion target for renewables of 1,000 gigawatts per year by 2030, which IRENA brought into play and which is supported by the EU, among others, is not enough, it must be “clearly larger be than 1 terawatt”.

$110 billion in fossil dividends

The previous system, according to the report, “works for the rich”: The big oil and gas companies would have spent a total of $110 billion on dividends and the buyback of their own shares in 2022 – more than the $100 billion that the industrialized countries gave to the poor countries promised for climate aid and have not yet kept.

However, because at the same time global CO₂ emissions from the energy sector reached a new high of 36.8 billion tons in 2022, a trend reversal is not yet in sight. “The state of global climate politics,” the authors write, “has not changed much since the UN Secretary-General warned at COP27 that the world is headed for climate hell.” (By Bernhard Pötter)