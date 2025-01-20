Analysis of data from more than 2 million people who received treatments for diabetes based on the GLP-1 hormone, which are also very effective for obesity, has shown beneficial impacts against dementia or addictions, but potentially harmful to the kidney or pancreas.

The conclusions of this observational study appear collected this Monday in the magazine Nature Medicine and have been prepared from statistical data of patients, specifically American war veteransbetween October 1, 2017 and December 31, 2023.

The drugs have been shown to be extremely effective in combating both diabetes like the obesitysince they curb appetite and slow down digestion, creating a longer-lasting feeling of satiety. Some of the most popular brands that sell them are Ozempic, wegovy, Mounjaro either Zepbound.

For the study, the researchers analyzed unidentified medical records from a database of more than two million U.S. veterans taking diabetes medications, looking at 175 health parameters for more than five years. The patients included people of various ages, races and sexes, the authors say.

Beneficial for the brain

The results show that drugs based on the hormone GLP-1 may have significant benefits for neurological and behavioral healthwith lower risks of seizures and addiction to substances such as alcohol and cannabis. They also show a lower risk of suicidal ideation, self-harm, bulimia, psychotic disorders such as schizophrenia and neurocognitive disorders such as Alzheimer’s and dementia.

“Drugs based on GLP-1 act on receptors that are expressed in brain areas involved in impulse control, reward and addiction, which would explain their effectiveness in curbing appetite and addictive disorders,” says one of them. the authors, Ziyad Al-Alydirector of the Center for Clinical Epidemiology at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.

The risk reduction of neurocognitive disorders in those who take this medication is between 10 and 20 percent, depending on the disease, compared to those who do not take these drugs.

The study confirms the results of previous research that pointed out the potential of GLP-1-based drugs to reduce the risk of myocardial infarction, stroke and other cardiovascular problems.

Adverse effects

On the contrary, statistical analysis has indicated that among the possible drawbacks of these medications are, frequently, gastrointestinal problems such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

Stephen O’Rahillyan expert in metabolic research at the University of Cambridge, emphasizes that “studies like this should be interpreted with great caution, since the people studied have not been randomly assigned to treatment with GLP-1 receptor agonists, so any difference between who do and do not take this class of medications could be attributable to factors other than the drug.”