After the crisis caused by the pandemic Covid-19, various problems could be made visible in the world, such as health, political and water crises. The latter one that has affected much of the world, including countries known to have the largest water reserves, such as Brazil.

This effect has also been shown in Mexicowhere some states are expected to run out of water in the next few years, according to a study.

The data was presented by the risk analysis agency, Standard & Poor’s which reported that the drought trend in the country could increase, leaving by 2050 at least 11 states of the Mexican Republic with water shortages due to high exposure to water stress.

Although the agency has indicated that water stress is a factor that occurs throughout the world, some public data from government institutions show that this trend could increase in some states in the coming years.

According to a 2022 report presented by the National Water Commission (Conagua), During that year, eight states and 32 entities suffered from extreme to moderate drought.

In accordance with Standard & Poor’s Global Sustainable Water scarcity can be observed in 11 Mexican states due to various factors. These states could start to show water stress even before 2030.

The research indicates that the states most likely to run out of water are; Baja California, Baja California Sur, Aguascalientes, Mexico City, State of Mexico, Morelos, Guanajuato, Sonora, Chihuahua, Sinaloa and Zacatecas.

Like these states, the risk analysis agency also pointed to Campeche and Tabasco at risk. He also mentioned that among the factors that have led to this crisis are population growth, economic activities sensitive to water, food production, textile manufacturing, construction and more.